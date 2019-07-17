The FTC has drafted guidelines aimed at preventing IT giants from obtaining and using personal information in an inappropriate manner. | KYODO

Business

Japanese antimonopoly watchdog drafts guidelines to regulate IT giants

JIJI

The Fair Trade Commission has drafted guidelines stipulating that it can consider cases where information technology giants obtain personal data without consent as violations of the country’s antimonopoly law, it was learned Tuesday.

The antimonopoly watchdog will shortly compile a final draft of the guidelines and seek public opinions, informed sources said.

The move is aimed at preventing IT giants from obtaining and using personal information in an inappropriate manner.

Once the guidelines are finalized, the FTC will issue cease-and-desist orders over cases violating the antimonopoly law and impose fines if impacts from the practices involved are serious, according to the sources.

While global IT giants, such as U.S. e-commerce titan Amazon.com Inc. and search engine behemoth Google LLC, have been expanding their businesses by collecting vast amounts of information, the Japanese government late last year came up with a set of principles for tightening regulations on such companies, including the possible application of the antimonopoly law.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A screenshot of Tokyo DisneySea's new attraction called "Soaring: Fantastic Flight".
Tokyo DisneySea's new flight simulator attraction to open next week
Tokyo DisneySea will launch a new flight simulator attraction Tuesday that promises to make visitors feel as if they are soaring over famous landmarks such as the Great Wall of China and the Egypti...
Image Not Available
Japan and U.S. eye limited trade deal for agriculture and autos by September: sources
Japan and the United States are working on a trade deal involving agriculture and autos that could be agreed to by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Donald Trump when they meet in New York...
Image Not Available
South Korea to unveil plans to ease dependence on Japanese industries
South Korea will unveil plans soon to reduce its economy's dependence on Japanese industries, its finance minister said Wednesday, while repeating his call for Tokyo to end the tightening of export...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The FTC has drafted guidelines aimed at preventing IT giants from obtaining and using personal information in an inappropriate manner. | KYODO

, , , , , , , ,