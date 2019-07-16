World / Crime & Legal

Police holding Greek man for questioning in American scientist's slaying

AP

ATHENS - A Greek man has been detained for questioning in the slaying of an American scientist on the island of Crete, police said Monday.

Authorities said the 27-year-old man detained Monday was one of 10 people interviewed over the weekend for the investigation of Suzanne Eaton’s slaying. He was not named in accordance with Greek law.

Eaton, a 59-year-old molecular biologist, was attending a conference on Crete when she went missing on July 2. Her body was found six days later in a tunnel used as a storage site during World War II.

A coroner has said her death resulted from a criminal act but did not elaborate.

The detained man, police said, was being questioned in the port city of Chania in connection with the killing.

Homicide detectives traveled from Athens to the island to head the investigation. Police and Fire Service officials had taken part in an extensive search for Eaton, who is believed to have gone for a run before her disappearance.

Eaton was from New York state but had been living and working in Germany at the Max Planck Institute in eastern city of Dresden. In messages on the Institute’s website, her brother, Rob Eaton, described his sister as kind and intelligent.

“I have lost a sister. The world has lost more than it will ever know,” he wrote. “I will miss our animated conversations. I would always walk away with a head full of new ideas and enthusiasm. Most of all I will miss the kindest, wisest person I will probably ever know.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A man washes his hands with chlorine as a health worker mans a washing station on Monday in Goma, Congo. Authorities in Congo have appealed for calm after a preacher fell ill with Ebola in the eastern city, the first recorded case of the disease in the region's urban hub in a nearly year-old epidemic.
WHO raises alarm as Congo traces contacts of first Ebola case in eastern city of Goma
After feeling sick for several days the pastor boarded a bus to eastern Congo's largest city. Only upon arrival at his destination did anyone suspect he had the highly deadly and infectious Ebola v...
Demonstrators gather to block a road at the base of Hawaii's tallest mountain Monday in Mauna Kea to protest the construction of a giant telescope on land that some Native Hawaiians consider sacred.
Hawaii telescope foes tie together, block road to Mauna Kea summit
Hundreds of demonstrators are gathered at the base of Hawaii's tallest mountain to protest the construction of a giant telescope on land that some Native Hawaiians consider sacred. At about dayb...
U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos speaks during the Summit on Combating Anti-Semitism at the Department of Justice in Washington Monday.
U.S. education chief Betsy DeVos: Efforts to boycott Israel are 'pernicious threat'
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said Monday that a movement to boycott Israel has become a "pernicious threat" on college campuses and is fueled by bias against Jews. Speaking at a Justice Depar...

, , , , ,