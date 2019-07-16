This photo released by the Italian police (Polizia di Stato) of Turin Monday shows a big cache of guns and ammunition that was seized by the Turin special police force, called Digos. | HO / POLIZIA DI STATO / VIA AFP-JIJI

World / Crime & Legal

Italy seizes air-to-air missile from far-right sympathizers

AFP-JIJI

ROME - Italian police said Monday they had seized weapons including an air-to-air missile in raids sparked by an investigation into far-right extremist groups.

“During the operation, an air-to-air missile in perfect working order and used by the Qatari army was seized,” police said.

As well as the 800 kg Matra missile, the bust in northern Italy uncovered a whole host of sophisticated weapons, including “latest generation” automatic assault rifles and rocket launchers.

“This is a significant seizure, with few precedents in Italy,” said Turin police commissioner Giuseppe De Matteis.

Police arrested three people, including Fabio Del Bergiolo, 50, a former candidate for the neo-fascist Forza Nuova party.

The missile, 3.54 meters (more than 11 feet) long was made in France and Del Bergiolo had been hoping to sell it for €470,000 ($529,000), according to Italian media reports.

The missile was “without explosive charge, but re-armable by people specialized in the field,” police said.

“For now, nothing leads us to suspect” an active plot to use the weapons, said counterterrorism official Eugenio Spina.

The Super 530 F was a modernization of the R530 missile that went into service in 1980, and has a range of 25 km (15 miles), with an explosive charge of 30 kg.

“It is extremely dangerous and risky to turn it into a missile to fire from the ground, unless you have good engineers and equipment,” a missile expert who asked not to be named told AFP.

Similarly, because of its age, it is “extremely unlikely that it can be used, but its use can be changed,” he added.

The raids were the result of a separate police probe into Italian extremists known to have joined pro-Russian rebels in fighting Ukrainian troops.

Messages intercepted by the police led them to investigate Del Bergiolo, who had sent photographs of the missile for sale through the Whatsapp messaging service.

They put him under surveillance before raiding his home and finding neo-Nazi propaganda, Hitler memorabilia, and a stash of weapons including a Scorpion machine gun, 306 firearm parts and 20 bayonets.

The other arrests were a Swiss, 42, and an Italian, 51, accused of holding and marketing the missile, which was found by police at a warehouse near the small Rivanazzano Terme airport in the Pavia province.

The Digos law enforcement agency, which deals largely with terrorism and organized crime, led the operation from Turin with assistance from police in Forli, Milan, Novara and Varese.

“We have some idea about what the seized equipment could be used for, but will not speculate,” De Matteis told reporters.

The Forza Nuova party released a statement Monday distancing itself from Del Bergiolo.

Police have carried out several raids in recent weeks on far-right targets around Turin, with a man arrested earlier this month for advocating fascism and possessing illegal weapons.

While Italy’s far-right interior minister Matteo Salvini was uncharacteristically quiet following the raid, the opposition center-left Democratic Party (PD) urged the country’s populist government to do more to tackle right-wing extremists.

“The far right in this country traffics weapons of war, and even missiles. It’s an incredible, very serious event,” said Maurizio Martina, the PD’s former party head.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Central American migrants, who returned to Mexico from the United States to await their court hearing for asylum seekers as part of the legal proceedings under a new policy established by the U.S. government, sleep outside the Our Lady of Guadalupe Cathedral in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Sunday.
Trump moves to effectively end asylum at southern border
The Trump administration said Monday it will end asylum protections for most migrants who arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border in a major escalation of the president's battle to tamp down immigration. ...
U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions from the media during the "3rd Annual Made in America Product Showcase" on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington Monday.
Trump to four congresswomen of color: 'If you're not happy here, you can leave'
President Donald Trump stepped up his attacks on four progressive Democratic congresswomen on Monday, saying if they're not happy in the United States, "they can leave." "All they do is complain...
White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway is greeted as she arrives at the airport in McAllen, Texas, Friday.
Trump aide Kellyanne Conway expected to snub House panel's subpoena
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway is expected to skip a House hearing Monday on whether she violated a law prohibiting administration officials from engaging in political work while on the pub...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

This picture released by the Italian police (Polizia di Stato) of Turin Monday shows a big cache of guns and ammunition was seized by the Turin special police force, called Digos. | HO / POLIZIA DI STATO / VIA AFP-JIJI This photo released by the Italian police (Polizia di Stato) of Turin Monday shows a big cache of guns and ammunition that was seized by the Turin special police force, called Digos. | HO / POLIZIA DI STATO / VIA AFP-JIJI This picture released by the Italian police (Polizia di Stato) of Turin Monday shows an air-to-air missile, as part of a big cache of guns and ammunition was seized by the Turin special police force, called Digos. | HO / POLIZIA DI STATO / VIA AFP-JIJI

, , , ,