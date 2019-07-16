National

Sentence of man found guilty in 2015 murder of 11-year-old to remain despite change in mental illness diagnosis

Kyodo

OSAKA - Osaka High Court confirmed Tuesday a 16-year sentence for a mentally ill man who killed an elementary school student in 2015, imposing the same punishment as a lower court despite a new psychiatric assessment finding he suffers from a different condition than the one initially diagnosed.

The high court sentenced Oshu Nakamura, 26, after ruling that he stabbed to death his 11-year-old neighbor, Toshi Morita, with a knife near their homes in Kinokawa, Wakayama Prefecture, on the evening of Feb. 5, 2015.

The term length was based on a psychiatric test it conducted after both the prosecution and defense appealed the first ruling, which was handed down in 2017. The second test diagnosed Nakamura with mild autism spectrum disorder.

In the earlier decision, the Wakayama District Court had ruled Nakamura could not be held responsible for his actions because of symptoms of schizophrenia or diminished capacity due to paranoia he was suffering at the time of the incident. His condition was determined through a psychiatric assessment.

Prosecutors had sought a 25-year term for Nakamura at the district court, arguing that he was criminally responsible for the murder.

Both Wakayama District Public Prosecutors’ Office and Nakamura’s defense appealed the ruling, the former seeking a stiffer sentence and the latter a more lenient punishment.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

School-related matters led to more suicides last year among youths aged between 10 and 19 years old than any other issue, the government said Tuesday in its annual white paper.
School issues are No. 1 reason behind youth suicides in 2018, Japanese government white paper finds
School-related matters led to more suicides last year among youth aged between 10 and 19 than any other issue, the government said Tuesday in its annual paper on the topic. Of 568 people in that...
Oil tankers pass through the Strait of Hormuz last December.
Japan's defense chief has 'no plan' to dispatch SDF troops to the Middle east
Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya said Tuesday he has "no plan" to send the Self-Defense Forces to the Middle East to join a military coalition envisioned by the United States to safeguard commercial ...
Princess Mako, the eldest daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, pays a courtesy call to Bolivian President Evo Morales at the presidential palace in La Paz on Monday.
Princess Mako pays courtesy call on Bolivian President Evo Morales
Princess Mako paid a courtesy call on Bolivian President Evo Morales at the presidential palace in La Paz on Monday. At a luncheon hosted by Morales, Princess Mako, the eldest daughter of Crown ...

, , ,