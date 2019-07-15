World

All nine aboard killed as small plane carrying parachutists crashes on takeoff in Sweden

AP

HELSINKI - Swedish officials said a small plane carrying parachutists crashed in northern Sweden soon after takeoff on Sunday and all nine people on board were killed.

The accident took place a little after 2 p.m. local time on Storsandskar island. Swedish media quoted witnesses reporting that some of the parachutists were seen trying to jump off the plane just before the crash.

Swedish airport authority Swedavia said the crashed aircraft was a GippsAero GA8 Airvan, an Australian-made single-engine plane popular with parachutists, that took off from Umea Airport. The cause of the crash is not yet known.

“I can confirm that all those aboard the plane have died,” Region Vasterbotten municipality spokeswoman Gabriella Bandling said.

One witness told Swedish broadcaster SVT she heard a loud noise from above before she saw the plane going straight down and crashing into the island.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven expressed “great sadness” over the accident in a statement to Swedish news agency TT.

He sent condolances to the families of the victims and said the government would stay in close touch with officials probing the crash “as it is important to investigate the cause.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
Syria says militant attack shut down gas pipeline
Militants targeted a gas pipeline in government-controlled central Syria, putting it out of order Sunday, according to state media. The SANA news agency didn't name the attackers. The area in th...
Britain's ambassador to the United States, Kim Darroch (center), listens as U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May hold a joint news conference at the White House in Washington in January.
Leaked U.K. memo says Trump axed Iran nuclear deal just to spite Obama
A U.K. newspaper has published more leaked memos revealing a British ambassador's blunt assessments of the Trump administration, including one in which the envoy to Washington claimed President Don...
An elderly couple walk past the Berlaymont building, the European Commission headquarters, in Brussels last fall. Research released on Sunday suggests that a healthy lifestyle can cut the risk of developing Alzheimer's even if you've inherited genes that raise your risk for the mind-destroying disease.
A healthy lifestyle seen offsetting genetic risk for Alzheimer's
A healthy lifestyle can cut your risk of developing Alzheimer's or other forms of dementia even if you have genes that raise your risk for these mind-destroying diseases, a large study has found. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

An emergency services boat carrying wreckage arrives at a harbor near the site where a small sports aircraft with nine people on board crashed at the Ume river outside Umea, Sweden, Sunday. | TT NEWS AGENCY / SAMUEL PETTERSSON / VIA REUTERS

, ,