New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks to the media following a blackout due to widespread power outages in the Manhattan borough of New York Saturday. | REUTERS

World

Investigations into blackout ordered after power is restored in Manhattan

AP

NEW YORK - A Manhattan power outage that temporarily turned off the bright lights of the big city only lasted for a few hours, but left plenty of lingering questions and calls for investigations on Sunday.

Con Edison engineers and planners are looking into what happened at a substation on Saturday evening that caused the blackout, which stretched 30 blocks from Times Square to the Upper West Side for about four hours.

Thousands of people crowded the streets Saturday evening, using their cellphones as flashlights while they tried to stay cool amid the humid July evening, where temperatures hit the low 80s.

U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer said Sunday the Department of Energy’s Office of Electricity should investigate the work being done by Con Edison to maintain and upgrade the city’s power grid.

He added that “this type of massive blackout is entirely preventable with the right investments in our grid,” encouraging a thorough investigation that could shed light on wider electricity issues that could have national impact.

Gregory Reed, a professor of electric power engineering at the University of Pittsburgh who once worked at Con Ed, said the utility had done a good job in restoring power quickly, but said it underscores a need throughout the country to invest more in infrastructure.

“We have a lot of networks that have aging infrastructure and antiquated systems,” he said. “We have to build higher levels of resiliency.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who was criticized for being on the presidential campaign trail when the outage happened, both said they would be directing agencies under their control to look into what happened.

“You just can’t have a power outage of this magnitude in this city,” Cuomo said Saturday. “It is too dangerous, the potential for public safety risk and chaos is too high, we just can’t have a system that does that, it’s that simple at the end of the day.”

The outage stymied subway service throughout the city, affecting nearly every line. New York City’s Emergency Management Department said the A, C, D, E, F, M, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 trains had resumed running in both directions by around 2 a.m. Sunday.

No injuries were reported.

The outage comes on the anniversary of the 1977 New York City outage that left most of the city without power.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A worker from the World Health Organization (WHO) decontaminates the doorway of a house on a plot where two cases of Ebola were found, in the village of Mabalako, in eastern Congo in June. Health officials in eastern Congo have begun offering vaccinations to all residents in the hotspot of Mabalako, whereas previous efforts had only targeted known contacts or those considered to be at high risk.
Congo confirms first Ebola case in city of Goma on border with Rwanda
The Congolese health ministry confirmed an Ebola case in Goma late Sunday, marking the first time the virus has reached the city of more than 2 million people along the border with Rwanda since the...
Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at a campaign stop Saturday in Londonderry, New Hampshire.
Democrat Joe Biden campaigns as Obamacare's top defender
Joe Biden is taking an aggressive approach to defending Obamacare, challenging not just President Donald Trump but also some of his rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination who want to rep...
Sudanese celebrate in Khartoum on July 5 after the ruling military council and a coalition of opposition and protest groups reached agreement to share power during a transition period leading to election.
Sudan protesters delay signing deal with army for second time, say paramilitaries gunned down dem...
Sudan's pro-democracy movement postponed a scheduled meeting with the country's ruling generals for a second time on Sunday, saying "further consultations" were needed before they would sign a powe...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks to the media following a blackout due to widespread power outages in the Manhattan borough of New York Saturday. | REUTERS

, , , , , ,