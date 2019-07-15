World

Decorated U.S. soldier killed in combat operations in Afghanistan

AP

FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA - U.S. military officials say a decorated Special Forces company sergeant major has died during combat operations in Afghanistan.

A spokesman for the U.S. Army Special Operations Command said in a statement Sunday that 40-year-old James G. “Ryan” Sartor was killed Saturday during combat operations in Faryab Province.

Sartor was from Teague, Texas, and was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group in Fort Carson, Colorado.

He joined the Army in 2001 as an infantryman and had deployed numerous times to Iraq and Afghanistan. He had received dozens of awards and decorations and will posthumously receive a Purple Heart and Bronze Star.

A statement from the Department of Defense says Sartor was injured by enemy small arms fire. The incident is under investigation.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Jeffrey Epstein (center) appears in court in West Palm Beach, Florida, in 2008. At the center of Epstein's secluded New Mexico ranch sits a sprawling residence the financier built decades ago, complete with plans for a 4,000-sq.-foot (372-square-meter) courtyard, a living room roughly the size of the average American home and a nearby private airplane runway.
Inside Jeffrey Epstein's network, layer upon secretive layer to protect the boss
A few cells away from drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman at a New York City jail, jet-setting financier Jeffrey Epstein sits accused of running a different kind of criminal network. There was t...
A resident assesses flood water damage at a home after a levee breach in Myrtle Grove, Louisiana, on Sunday. Tropical Storm Barry risks causing life-threatening floods after making landfall in Louisiana on Sunday, as the tropical storm lashes the state with as much as 2 feet of rain.
Tropical Storm Barry spins north from New Orleans, spawning life-threatening flooding, rain
Tropical Storm Barry trudged through northwestern Louisiana on Sunday, dropping up to 15 inches of rain in some places to create life-threatening flood conditions along the Mississippi River. Ba...
Migrants arriving from Guatemala disembark in June from a raft in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico. Guatemala's presidency said Sunday a meeting between Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales and U.S. President Donald Trump would be rescheduled due to legal appeals aimed at preventing Morales from acceding to Trump's requests for migrants to remain in Guatemala while they apply for U.S. asylum instead of waiting at the Mexico-U.S. border.
Guatemala scrubs Trump summit, will not sign 'safe third country' deal
Guatemala said on Sunday it would postpone President Jimmy Morales' visit to Washington to discuss Guatemala's potential designation as a "safe third country" for asylum seekers, stressing that it ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Sgt. Maj. James G. "Ryan" Sartor is seen in an undated photo provided by the U.S. Army Special Operations Command. A spokeswoman for the command said in a statement Sunday that Sartor was killed Saturday during combat operations in Faryab Province, Afghanistan. | U.S. ARMY SPECIAL OPERATIONS COMMAND / VIA AP

, , , , ,