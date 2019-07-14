National | The Week Ahead

The week ahead for July 15 to July 21

Kyodo

Monday

  • Marine Day, a national holiday.

Tuesday

  • Mizuho Financial Group Inc. to complete system integration work for its banking units.

Wednesday

  • Finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of Seven industrialized nations to hold a two-day meeting in Chantilly, France. Global economic risks posed by the escalating U.S.-China trade spat, regulations on cryptocurrency trading and digital taxes on major information technology companies will be on the agenda.
  • Japan Tourism Agency to release estimated numbers of foreign visitors to Japan for the first half of 2019 and for June.
  • Ruling to be handed down at the Tokyo District Court on three people over a bogus land sale that targeted home builder Sekisui House Ltd. in 2017.
  • Akutagawa and Naoki literary award recipients to be selected.
  • Main events of the monthlong Gion Festival in Kyoto, one of the most famous festivals in Japan, including a Yamahoko float procession passing through the central part of the city.

Thursday

  • Finance Ministry to release customs-cleared trade statistics for June amid concerns over China’s slowing economic growth and growing trade tensions between Washington and Beijing. Japan’s goods trade balance logged the first deficit in four months in May on sluggish exports to China.
  • Keidanren, Japan’s top business lobby, to hold a summer forum in Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, through Friday.
  • The British Open, the oldest tournament among the four major championships in men’s professional golf, to be held in Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland, through Sunday. Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, a regular competitor in recent years, will take part.

Friday

  • Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry to release nationwide consumer price index for June. The core index, excluding volatile fresh food prices, rose 0.8 percent in May, increasing for the 29th straight month, due to higher energy costs and price hikes of home electric appliances, but the year-on-year gain slowed from the previous month despite the Bank of Japan’s 2 percent inflation target.
  • J-League first-division defending champions Kawasaki Frontale to take on English Premier League giant Chelsea FC in a friendly match at Yokohama’s Nissan Stadium.

Saturday

  • No major events.

Sunday

  • Upper House election to be held. Voting will be held amid heated debates over a controversial report that raised concerns about the reliability of the country’s public pension system. Another focus will be on the decision by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to raise the consumption tax in October. Abe is going ahead with the plan amid signs that Japan’s economy is slowing.
  • Gubernatorial election in Gunma Prefecture to take place.

