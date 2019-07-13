Dilibair Yusuf holds a sign protesting China's treatment of Uighur people in the Xinjiang region during a court appearance by Huawei's Financial Chief Meng Wanzhou, outside of the British Columbia Supreme Court building in Vancouver on May 8. | REUTERS

Asia Pacific

Nearly 40 countries defend China over Xinjiang internment camps in U.N. letter

AFP-JIJI

GENEVA - U.N. ambassadors from 37 countries released a letter Friday defending China’s treatment of Uighur and other minorities in the Xinjiang region, in direct response to Western criticism earlier this week.

Envoys from across the EU — along with Australia, Canada and Japan and New Zealand — had earlier co-signed a text denouncing China’s conduct in Xinjiang, where 1 million people, mostly ethnic Uighurs, are reportedly being held in internment camps.

On Friday a diverse group of states — including Russia, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Algeria and North Korea — replied on Beijing’s behalf.

“We commend China’s remarkable achievements in the field of human rights,” said the letter, also signed by Myanmar, the Philippines, Zimbabwe and others.

“We take note that terrorism, separatism and religious extremism has caused enormous damage to people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang,” it said.

Rights groups and former inmates describe the internment sites in Xinjiang as “concentration camps” where mainly Muslim Uighurs and other minorities are being forcefully assimilated into China’s majority ethnic Han society.

Echoing China’s defense of the camps, Friday’s letter described them as “vocational education and training centers.”

“Now safety and security has returned to Xinjiang,” it said.

The group of ambassadors asked for the letter to be recorded as an official document of the Human Rights Council, which wrapped up its 41st session in Geneva on Friday.

The Western diplomats had made the same request.

Beijing on Thursday dismissed the Western letter as “slander.”

Open tit-for-tat letters are rare at the U.N.’s top rights body, where states typically try to hammer out formal resolutions during closed-door negotiations.

After initially denying their existence, Beijing has gone on a public relations blitz in a bid to counter the global outcry against what it calls “vocational education centers” in Xinjiang.

Since last October, the government there has also organized tours of the camps for diplomats and media outlets.

U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet has requested a fact-finding mission to Xinjiang.

Beijing has said she is welcome, but the U.N. rights office has stressed that a visit will be only possible on certain conditions — including unfettered access to key sites.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Ram Madhav says the Hindu nationalist BJP is committed to helping bring back some of the 200,000 to 300,000 Hindus who fled Kashmir after an armed revolt that began in 1989.
India's ruling party to revive plan for Hindu settlements in Kashmir
India's ruling party will revive a plan to build secured camps to resettle scores of Hindus in the Muslim-dominated Kashmir Valley, a senior leader said, a proposal that would almost certainly heig...
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, on June 30.
North Korea's Kim told other leaders he seeks security guarantees instead of sanctions relief: so...
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, in his recent meetings with Russian, Chinese and U.S. counterparts, called for security guarantees instead of the lifting of sanctions in return for denuclearizatio...
Tsai Ing-wen
As allies dwindle, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen moves to shore up support in crisis-hit Haiti
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's choice of Port-au-Prince as the first stop in her Caribbean tour is highly symbolic of the diplomatic power struggle being played out in the region. Last year, th...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Dilibair Yusuf holds a sign protesting China's treatment of Uighur people in the Xinjiang region during a court appearance by Huawei's Financial Chief Meng Wanzhou, outside of the British Columbia Supreme Court building in Vancouver on May 8. | REUTERS

, , , , , ,