House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., takes his seat for a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. The House Judiciary Committee is moving to authorize subpoenas for several people tied to special counsel Robert Mueller's report, including President Donald Trump's son in law, Jared Kushner, and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions. | AP

World / Crime & Legal

Congress committee to subpoena Jared Kushner, other Trump aides to testify

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON - The House Judiciary Committee said Thursday it would subpoena several of Donald Trump’s advisers, including his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, as it probes the U.S. president’s alleged obstruction of the Russia investigation.

The Democrat-led committee said it intends to continue its investigation despite the completion of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Mueller, who will testify himself next week, said in May that longstanding Justice Department guidelines prevented him from charging Trump, despite at least 10 possible acts of criminal obstruction by the president.

But not indicting Trump was not equivalent to clearing him, Mueller said, suggesting it was up to Congress to pursue the case further.

The subpoenas — which were approved Thursday but have yet to be issued — will call on several current and former Trump administration officials to testify before the committee.

In addition to Kushner, the officials include former Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his former deputy, Rod Rosenstein, and former White House chief of staff John Kelly.

David Pecker, a longtime Trump friend and publisher of the tabloid National Enquirer, will also be summoned to testify before the committee.

His company, American Media Inc., is accused of paying hush money to a woman who said she had an affair with Trump.

“We will not rest until we obtain their testimony and documents,” said committee president Rep. Jerry Nadler.

Trump denounced the decision on Twitter, writing: “Now the Democrats have asked to see 12 more people who have already spent hours with Robert Mueller, and spent a fortune on lawyers in doing so.”

“They also want to interview the highly conflicted and compromised Mueller again,” Trump added, asking how many “bites at the apple” the Democrats want.

The scrupulously tight-lipped Mueller will testify publicly in back-to-back hearings beginning next Wednesday, despite previously saying he considered his report the only testimony he needed to give on his work.

During his only public statement about the high-stakes probe on May 29, Mueller maintained his ambiguous stance on whether the president had committed a crime.

“If we had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said that,” he said.

He also indicated that it is up to Congress to launch impeachment proceedings to determine if Trump committed a crime.

Democratic leaders are divided over whether to take the politically fraught step to remove the president, with top Democratic lawmaker Nancy Pelosi particularly opposed to it.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. President Donald Trump (right) and Attorney General William Barr arrive to deliver remarks on citizenship and the census in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington Thuresday.
Trump drops bid to add citizenship question on census, tells agencies to provide info
President Donald Trump abandoned his controversial bid to demand citizenship details from all respondents in next year's census Thursday, instead directing federal agencies to try to compile the in...
Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff nominee for U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks during a Senate Armed Services Committee confirmation hearing in Washington on Thursday. Milley said Iran's armed forces present the most "formidable conventional and unconventional" threat in the Persian Gulf as the U.S. tries to press the Islamic Republic to end its nuclear program.
Trump's Pentagon pick says won't be bullied into making 'stupid decisions'
U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee to become his top uniformed military adviser told Congress on Thursday that he would not be "intimidated into making stupid decisions," saying he would always ...
President Donald Trump shakes hands with anti-abortion activist Lila Rose during the "Presidential Social Media Summit" in the East Room of the White House Thursday in Washington.
Trump hails conservatives at 'summit' for bypassing 'fake news'
President Donald Trump told the conservative critics of social media Thursday that they've successfully used the platforms to send messages directly to the American people without going through the...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., takes his seat for a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. The House Judiciary Committee is moving to authorize subpoenas for several people tied to special counsel Robert Mueller's report, including President Donald Trump's son in law, Jared Kushner, and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions. | AP

, , , , ,