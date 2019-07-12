National / Crime & Legal

Guilty ruling finalized for Chiba mother complicit in fatal abuse of 10-year-old daughter

Kyodo

CHIBA - A Chiba court said Friday a guilty verdict for a woman who was complicit in her husband’s fatal assaults on their 10-year-old daughter has been finalized.

Nagisa Kurihara, 32, did not appeal the ruling by Wednesday’s deadline. The Chiba District Court sentenced her in late June to 30 months in prison, suspended for five years with probation. Prosecutors, who had sought a two-year jail term, also did not appeal.

According to the June 26 ruling, Kurihara failed to report the abuse by her husband, Yuichiro, 41, of their daughter Mia, who was found dead on Jan. 24 in the bathroom of the family home in Noda, Chiba Prefecture, and complied with his instructions not to feed her. The court acknowledged she had also been abused by him.

The ruling found the father abused Mia in various ways, such as repeatedly soaking her in cold showers and depriving her of food and sleep between Jan. 22 and Jan. 24, with the mother failing to stop him.

The case has attracted attention as it came to light that a child welfare center, her school, and other local services did not properly respond to Mia’s repeated calls for help.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Members of FactCheck Initiative Japan meet in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward in November 2017 to report on the group's fact-checking of the Lower House election held the previous month.
Tokyo-based fact-checking NPO keeping busy ahead of Upper House election
A Tokyo-based nonprofit organization is focusing on the analysis of information related to the July 21 Upper House election in order to prevent voters from being swayed by false claims circulating ...
Koji Yamazaki, the chief of the Self-Defense Forces' Joint Staff, speaks at a news conference in April in Tokyo.
SDF chief says Japan is communicating with U.S. over coalition plan
The top uniformed officer of the Self-Defense Forces said Thursday that Japan is in communication with the United States regarding President Donald Trump's plan for a military coalition to safeg...
Democratic Party for the People leader Yuichiro Tamaki is seen dressed up as one of the main characters of the Mobile Suit Gundam anime series Sunday in Tokyo's Akihabara district.
Japanese political parties woo young voters with manga, social media and cosplay
Both the ruling and opposition parties are tapping social media, manga and even cosplay in an effort to drum up support from young voters ahead of the July 21 House of Councilors election. The r...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Flowers are seen Feb. 4 in front of an apartment in Noda, Chiba Prefecture, where Mia Kurihara, who died in January after being abused by her father, used to live. | KYODO

, , , , ,