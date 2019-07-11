Visiters and journalists walk inside the New Safe Confinement (NSC) metal dome designed and built by French consortium Novarka encasing the destroyed reactor at the Chernobyl plant on Wednesday in Chernobyl. Ukraine and its European partners formally inaugurated the new metal dom, wrapping up a two-decade effort. | AFP-JIJI

World / Science & Health

Chernobyl's radioactive dust 'safe confinement' shelter unveiled: Ukraine

AP

KIEV - A structure built to confine radioactive dust from the nuclear reactor at the center of the 1986 Chernobyl disaster was formally unveiled on Wednesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy inaugurated the “new safe confinement” shelter that spans the remains of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant’s Reactor No. 4.

The enclosure cost €1.5 billion (almost $1.7 billion) to build, and the project took nine years to complete and cost €2.2 billion (about $2.5 billion) in all.

Officials have described the reactor enclosure as the largest movable land-based structure ever built, with a span of 257 meters (843 feet) and a total weight of over 36,000 metric tons (over 40,000 tons.)

Reactor No. 4 at the plant in what was then Soviet Ukraine exploded and burned on April 26, 1986. The disaster’s eventual death toll is subject to speculation and dispute.

The World Health Organization’s cancer research arm estimates that 9,000 people will die of exposure-related cancer and leukemia if Chernobyl disaster’s health effects follow a similar pattern to the Hiroshima and Nagasaki atomic bombings.

About 350,000 people were evacuated from the explosion area in the early days after the accident. About 600,000 people had exposure to radiation at elevated levels while fighting the fire at the plant or working to clean up the contamination.

The new confinement structure was designed to keep radioactive dust from moving and as a safeguard from further crumbling of the reactor. A section of the machine hall collapsed in 2012.

Deputy project manager Victor Zalizetskyi, who has been part of construction and repairs at the Chernobyl plant since 1987, said he was “filled with pride” that he got to work on a job “that has such a big importance for all humankind.”

However, Zalizetskyi expressed concern in an interview last week that war-torn Ukraine might struggle to cover the maintenance costs for the reactor’s new enclosure. He noted that costly and complicated work such as dismantling unstable sections of the power plant still needs to be done.

“It looks like Ukraine will be left alone to deal with this structure,” he said. “The work is not done yet, and we need to think about how to finance this project in the future.”

To finance the containment structure, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development managed a fund with contributions from 45 countries, the European Union and the bank’s own resources. Ukraine contributed €100 million (about $112 million).

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Yazmin Juarez, mother of 19-month-old Mariee, who died after detention by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), speaks as House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-MD) listens during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington Wednesday.
Treatment of migrant kids at U.S.-Mexico border is 'government-sponsored child abuse': Elijah Cum...
The chairman of a House committee says the treatment of children at the U.S.-Mexico border amounts to "government-sponsored child abuse." That's what Rep. Elijah Cummings says at a news conferen...
An aerial picture shows a labyrinth in a corn field with a portrait of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and test reading "Fridays for Future" at the "Hof Luenemann" in Selm, western Germany, on Wednesday.
Dramatic warming projected in world's major cities by 2050
By 2050, London's climate will resemble Madrid's today; Paris will be more like Canberra; Stockholm like Budapest and Moscow like Sofia, according to a new analysis published Wednesday that relied ...
The Horseshoe section of Niagara Falls is seen in 2012 in Niagara Falls, New York. A man who was swept over the largest of the Niagara Falls has been recovered alive, found sitting on a rock in the river below with nonlife-threatening injuries, Canadian police said Wednesday.
Man swept over Canadian side of Niagara Falls survives 57-meter plunge
A man "in crisis" survived a plunge over the Canadian side of Niagara Falls on Tuesday, according to Niagara Parks police. The man climbed over a retaining wall on Horseshoe Falls and was swept ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Visiters and journalists walk inside the New Safe Confinement (NSC) metal dome designed and built by French consortium Novarka encasing the destroyed reactor at the Chernobyl plant on Wednesday in Chernobyl. Ukraine and its European partners formally inaugurated the new metal dom, wrapping up a two-decade effort. | AFP-JIJI A stray dog lies in front of the New Safe Confinement (NSC) metal dome designed and built by French consortium Novarka encasing the destroyed reactor at the Chernobyl plant on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,