Tokyo Games committee unveils additional 445 licensed products

Organizers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games newly released 445 officially licensed items Thursday, including products featuring one-year countdown logos.

The lineup includes 18 items with the “1 Year to Go!” logo such as T-shirts, pins, coffee cups and stuffed toys of Tokyo 2020 mascots Miraitowa and Someity.

Among other items for collectors and sports fans are foldable fans with the Olympic emblem and towels with sports pictograms.

Ryo Taniguchi, the designer of the mascots, attended the grand opening of the official Olympic merchandise store at Tokyo Skytree in Sumida Ward. He picked up the games’ mascot doll and said, “How cute.”

The committee hopes to raise ¥14 billion in revenue from Olympic and Paralympic goods by creating products that use traditional Japanese craftsmanship.

The first batch of original merchandise was launched June 29.

Products can be purchased online at tokyo2020shop.jp and at authorized vendors in Japan.