The first ¥500 and ¥100 coins featuring the new Reiwa imperial era at the Japan Mint in Osaka on Thursday | KYODO

National

Japan starts minting coins featuring new Reiwa imperial era

Kyodo

OSAKA - Japan Mint began producing ¥500 and ¥100 coins Thursday stamped with the year of issue “Reiwa one,” as the country marked the start of the new imperial era on May 1 following the ascension of Emperor Naruhito to the throne.

Five-hundred-yen coins, inscribed with Chinese characters reading “Reiwa gannen” and their edges milled, were discharged from a machine capable of minting 750 coins per minute at a factory that was shown to media.

“I’m delighted to be able to start the production of a currency with the new era stamped on it,” Finance Minister Taro Aso said as he pressed the start button on the minting press. The ceremony at the Osaka-based mint was also attended by the Imperial Household Agency’s Vice Grand Steward Yasuhiko Nishimura.

The newly minted coins are expected to be in circulation after their delivery to the Bank of Japan this month.

The production of coins in other denominations, such as ¥10 and ¥1, will follow, with all coins inscribed with the new imperial era expected to be out around October.

Reiwa is comprised of the Chinese characters “rei,” meaning order, command and auspicious, and “wa” representing harmony, peace or Japan. The government translates the era name as “beautiful harmony.”

The mint also began production on Thursday of ¥10,000 and ¥500 coins commemorating the emperor’s enthronement. The ¥10,000 coin, made of 20 grams of pure gold, features a phoenix symbolizing the imperial family on one side and the imperial chrysanthemum seal on the other. Priced at ¥140,555, orders will be accepted online or through the post until July 31.

Emperor Naruhito ascended to the Chrysanthemum Throne, taking over from his father Emperor Emeritus Akihito who stepped down on April 30 to end his three-decade reign. It was the first abdication by a Japanese monarch in over 200 years.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Koji Yamazaki, the chief of the Self-Defense Forces' Joint Staff, speaks at a news conference in April in Tokyo.
SDF chief says Japan communicating with U.S. over coalition plan
The top uniformed officer of the Self-Defense Forces said Thursday that Japan is in communication with the United States regarding President Donald Trump's plan for a military coalition to safeg...
Image Not Available
Death sentence finalized for man who killed five neighbors in 2013
The Supreme Court rejected an appeal Thursday by a 69-year-old man convicted of killing five neighbors in Yamaguchi Prefecture in 2013 in revenge for what he believed to be harassment, leading h...
A courtroom sketch shows Junnosuke Taguchi, a former member of pop idol group Kat-tun, and Rena Komine, a former actress, appearing in a court trial on Thursday in Tokyo.
Former Kat-tun idol pleads guilty to marijuana possession
Junnosuke Taguchi, a former member of male idol group Kat-tun, pleaded guilty Thursday to possessing marijuana in the first hearing of his trial at the Tokyo District Court. His partner,...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The first ¥500 and ¥100 coins featuring the new Reiwa imperial era at the Japan Mint in Osaka on Thursday | KYODO

, ,