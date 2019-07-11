Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Dollar weaker below ¥108.10 in late Tokyo trading

JIJI

The dollar was weaker below ¥108.10 in Tokyo trading late Thursday amid increased expectations for an early U.S. interest rate cut.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥108.05-09, down from ¥108.95 at the same time Wednesday. The euro was at $1.1274-1277, up from $1.1215, and at ¥121.86, down from ¥122.19-20.

The dollar moved around ¥108.30-40 in the early morning, after selling hit the greenback in overseas trading as U.S. Federal Chairman Jerome Powell suggested an interest rate cut at the Fed’s policy-setting meeting at the end of July.

Weighed down by renewed selling, the dollar breached ¥108 in midmorning trading and fell below ¥107.90 around noon.

The dollar resisted falling further around the level and rose back above ¥108 in late trading, helped by buying on dips after a rise in Tokyo stock prices, traders said.

Powell’s congressional testimony Wednesday, seen as more dovish than expected, “revived the rate cut expectations that took a hit from Friday’s release of a stronger-than-expected U.S. government jobs report,” an official at a life insurer said.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Notices for a campaign to boycott Japan-made products are displayed at a store in Seoul on Tuesday.
No exit in sight from worst Japan-South Korea dispute in decades
Japan and South Korea say they're willing to meet over Tokyo's move to tighten regulations on vital tech exports to its neighbor, but neither has much political incentive to climb down from one of ...
Containers are readied at a port in Osaka. Japan and South Korea, two major U.S. allies, are again at odds, this time over Tokyo's decision to tighten controls on exports of sensitive materials that are mainly used in computer chips and display screens.
South Korea steps up effort to get U.S. help in export row with Japan
South Korea's foreign minister told U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that Japan's export controls against Seoul are "undesirable," the ministry said on Thursday as a trade row between the East A...
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer testifies before a Senate Finance Committee hearing on "The President's 2019 Trade Policy Agenda and the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement" on Capitol Hill in Washington June 18.
U.S. probes French plan to tax tech giants
The U.S. will investigate a French plan to impose taxes on technology companies, a move that has been a prelude to new U.S. tariffs under the Trump administration. U.S. Trade Representati...

, ,