U.S. Forces Korea acknowledges North Korean ICBM can hit anywhere in the United States

U.S. Forces Korea has said for the first time that North Korea’s powerful Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) can hit targets anywhere in the mainland United States, with an estimated range of nearly 13,000 km (8,000 miles).

USFK said in its first official assessment of the long-range missile, which was test-fired on Nov. 29, 2017, that the weapon is “capable of striking any part of the continental U.S.,” according to the “2019 Strategic Digest,” an annual report published by the USFK and the United Nations Command and Combined Forces Command.

After the first and only launch of the Hwasong-15, the North claimed that the missile can carry a “super-large heavy warhead which is capable of striking the whole mainland of the U.S.”

The missile flew for 53 minutes, reaching an altitude of around 4,500 km before descending and landing within Japan’s exclusive economic zone, traveling a distance of 960 km from its launch point.

Based on the energy required for such a high loft, David Wright, an analyst with the Union of Concerned Scientists estimated shortly after the launch that it could have traveled 13,000 km if flown on a range maximizing trajectory, putting the entire continental United States within range. However, he said, it remains unclear, if the Hwasong-15 was outfitted with a realistically weighted payload. If the missile was flown with a light or no payload, its range may be less when equipped with an actual nuclear warhead.

U.S. intelligence has said the missile is capable of hitting the continental U.S., but has usually refrained from giving exact ranges.

According to Japan’s 2018 Defense White Paper, the Hwasong-15 has a range of more than 10,000 km, depending on the weight of its warhead. South Korea’s defense white paper from last year, however, stopped short of describing the missile as having a range of over 10,000 km.

North Korea has maintained a self-declared moratorium on nuclear and longer-range missile launches since the Hwasong-15 missile test, as it continues dialogue with South Korea and the U.S., though it conducted weapons tests twice in May that involved what were believed to be short-range ballistic missiles as denuclearization talks with Washington stalled.

The Strategic Digest also noted North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s “robust schedule of bilateral diplomacy” in 2018 and this year, including meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

It also highlighted the conspicuous absence of a summit between the North and Japan, but said that “an additional meeting with Tokyo is envisioned for some point in the future.”

In recent weeks, North Korean state-run media, however, has portrayed the possibility of a meeting between Kim and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe — one of the biggest proponents of the “maximum pressure” policy of tough sanctions on Pyongyang — as increasingly remote.

In a commentary Wednesday, the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North’s ruling party, branded Abe’s policy as a “ludicrous one of a political dwarf who has no ability to properly grasp the (reality).”

This followed an earlier commentary published by the official Korean Central News Agency blasting Tokyo and Abe, specifically, over his stance on crushing international and unilateral sanctions placed on the North.

“There is an unprecedented atmosphere of reconciliation and peace in the Korean Peninsula and the region, but Japan is still crying out for ratcheting up the sanctions and pressure on the DPRK,” it said.

“He is a really short-sighted stupid,” it went on. “The more favorably the situation on the Korean Peninsula develops, the more unfavorably Japan is isolated. It is the stark reality.”

Abe has said he is willing to meet Kim “without conditions,” softening his previous stance. He had said it would be a prerequisite for a summit that North Korea moves closer to returning Japanese nationals abducted by its agents in the 1970s and 1980s.