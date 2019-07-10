World / Science & Health

In U.S. first, baby is born from dead donor's transplanted womb

AP

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Clinic says it has delivered the first baby in North America after a womb transplant from a dead donor.

Uterine transplants have enabled more than a dozen women to give birth, usually with wombs donated from a living donor, such as a friend or relative. In December, doctors in Brazil reported the world’s first birth using a deceased donor’s womb.

These transplants were pioneered by a Swedish doctor who did the first successful one five years ago.

The Cleveland hospital said Tuesday that the girl was born in June. The clinic has done five uterus transplants so far and three have been successful, with two women waiting to attempt pregnancy with new wombs. In all, the clinic aims to enroll 10 women in its study.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

People wait to enter the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals to sit in overflow rooms to hear arguments in New Orleans Tuesday. The court will hear arguments on whether Congress effectively invalidated former President Barack Obama's entire signature health care law when it zeroed out the tax imposed on those who chose not to buy insurance.
Obamacare's future in play as U.S. appeals court weighs its constitutionality
The future of Obamacare could be at stake on Tuesday when a group of Democratic-led states and the House of Representatives urge a federal appeals court to overturn a Texas judge's ruling that the ...
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar (not pictured), in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Tuesday.
Trump defends labor chief but will look 'very closely' into Jeffrey Epstein plea deal
A parade of presidential contenders and other top Democrats demanded Tuesday that President Donald Trump's labor secretary quit because he helped craft a secret 2008 plea deal that let a wealthy fi...
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., talks on the Senate floor Tuesday on Capitol Hill in Washington. Schumer and a growing collection of congressional Democrats say President Donald Trump's labor secretary should quit. Alexander Acosta was a federal prosecutor in 2008 when he was involved in a plea deal that let billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein escape prison time for alleged sex crimes.
Democrat calls mount for ouster of Trump labor secretary who gave serial sexual predator 'a sweet...
Democratic Party leaders called on Tuesday for the resignation of President Donald Trump's secretary of labor over a secret plea deal he made a decade ago with a wealthy hedge fund manager accused ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A newborn girl born from a woman who received the hospital's first uterus transplant is shown June 18. Uterine transplants have enabled more than a dozen women to give birth. | STEPHEN TRAVARCA / CLEVELAND CLINIC / VIA AP

, , , ,