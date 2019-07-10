National

Crop-damaging fall armyworms found in Japan for first time

JIJI

Fall armyworms have been found on fields in Kagoshima Prefecture, the first discovery of the exotic invasive pest in the country, according to the agriculture ministry.

In order to prevent the spread of the insect, a type of moth that causes damage to corn and other crops, the ministry will spray agricultural chemicals and look into the nationwide situation.

Fall armyworm larvae were found on July 3 in a field in Minamikyushu, Kagoshima Prefecture. By Monday, larvae were found on a total of 53 fields growing field corn and sweet corn in the prefecture.

Eating corn and other crops with the insect attached causes no harm to humans.

The moths can fly long distances, and the larvae can eat away crops such as corn, rice, tomatoes, eggplants and potatoes.

Damage to crops caused by fall armyworms has been confirmed in many parts of the world, including Africa, the Americas, India and China.

In June, damage was reported in South Korea and Taiwan.

The ministry has announced a list of effective pesticides and launched subsidies to support their purchase and other costs.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Toyoharu Nawa
Hokkaido University president accused of power harassment
Hokkaido University President Toyoharu Nawa has been accused of engaging in power harassment toward university staff, it was learned Tuesday. The university in Sapporo is conducting an internal ...
Rear Adms. Brian Fort (left) and Gregory Fenton speak to reporters in Yokosuka on Wednesday after a change-of-command ceremony in which Fort assumed command of U.S. naval forces in Japan from Fenton.
New commander of U.S. naval forces in Japan named amid regional tensions, questions over forces' ...
Rear Adm. Brian Fort assumed command of U.S. Naval Forces Japan and Navy Region Japan (CNFJ/CNRJ) during a change-of-command ceremony Wednesday at a naval base in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, ami...
This photo, titled "New Arrivals to New Denver," shows the Oda family from Port Alice, British Columbia, in front of their new home in the Orchard internment camp for Japanese Canadians in New Denver, B.C., in October 1942.
Decades on, justice still eludes interned Japanese Canadians and their kin
More than 70 years after racism and wartime hysteria devastated their community, Japanese Canadians are still fighting for justice. They've launched a campaign called BC Redress with the aim of ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Fall armyworm larvae, like the one seen here, were found in Japan for the first time earlier this month. | PLANT PROTECTION STATION / VIA KYODO

,