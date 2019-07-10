Crop-damaging fall armyworms found in Japan for first time

Fall armyworms have been found on fields in Kagoshima Prefecture, the first discovery of the exotic invasive pest in the country, according to the agriculture ministry.

In order to prevent the spread of the insect, a type of moth that causes damage to corn and other crops, the ministry will spray agricultural chemicals and look into the nationwide situation.

Fall armyworm larvae were found on July 3 in a field in Minamikyushu, Kagoshima Prefecture. By Monday, larvae were found on a total of 53 fields growing field corn and sweet corn in the prefecture.

Eating corn and other crops with the insect attached causes no harm to humans.

The moths can fly long distances, and the larvae can eat away crops such as corn, rice, tomatoes, eggplants and potatoes.

Damage to crops caused by fall armyworms has been confirmed in many parts of the world, including Africa, the Americas, India and China.

In June, damage was reported in South Korea and Taiwan.

The ministry has announced a list of effective pesticides and launched subsidies to support their purchase and other costs.