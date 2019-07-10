German Nazi leader Adolf Hitler speaks at the opening ceremony of the Volkswagen car factory in Fallersleben, Lower Saxony, Germany, in 1938. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938. | AP

Business

From Nazis to hippies: End of the road for Volkswagen Beetle

AP

FRANKFURT, GERMANY - Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model this week at its plant in Puebla, Mexico. It’s the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.

It has been: a part of Germany’s darkest hours as a never-realized Nazi prestige project. A symbol of Germany’s postwar economic renaissance and rising middle-class prosperity. An example of globalization, sold and recognized all over the world. An emblem of the 1960s counterculture in the United States. Above all, the car remains a landmark in design, as recognizable as the Coca-Cola bottle.

The car’s original design — a rounded silhouette with seating for four or five, nearly vertical windshield and the air-cooled engine in the rear — can be traced back to Austrian engineer Ferdinand Porsche, who was hired to fulfill Adolf Hitler’s project for a “people’s car” that would spread auto ownership the way the Ford Model T had in the U.S.

Aspects of the car bore similarities to the Tatra T97, made in Czechoslovakia in 1937, and to sketches by Hungarian engineer Bela Barenyi published in 1934. Mass production of what was called the KdF-Wagen, based on the acronym of the Nazi labor organization under whose auspices it was to be sold, was canceled due to World War II. Instead, the massive new plant in what was then countryside east of Hanover turned out military vehicles, using forced laborers from all over Europe under miserable conditions.

Re-launched as a civilian carmaker under supervision of the British occupation authorities, the Volkswagen factory was transferred in 1949 to the Germany government and the state of Lower Saxony, which still owns part of the company. By 1955, the millionth Beetle — officially called the Type 1 — had rolled off the assembly line in what was now the town of Wolfsburg.

The United States became Volkswagen’s most important foreign market, peaking at 563,522 cars in 1968, or 40 percent of production. Unconventional, sometimes humorous advertising from agency Doyle Dane Bernbach urged car buyers to “Think small.”

“Unlike in West Germany, where its low price, quality and durability stood for a new postwar normality, in the United States the Beetle’s characteristics lent it a profoundly unconventional air in a car culture dominated by size and showmanship,” wrote Bernhard Rieger in his 2013 history, “The People’s Car.”

Production at Wolfsburg ended in 1978 as newer front drive models like the Golf took over. But the Beetle wasn’t dead yet. Production went on in Mexico from 1967 until 2003 — longer than the car had been made in Germany. Nicknamed the “vochito,” the car made itself at home as a rugged, Mexican-made “carro del pueblo.”

The New Beetle — a completely retro version built on a modified Golf platform — resurrected some of the old Beetle’s cute, unconventional aura in 1998 under CEO Ferdinand Piech, Ferdinand Porsche’s grandson. In 2012, the Beetle’s design was made a bit sleeker.

The end of the Beetle comes at a turning point for Volkswagen as it rebounds from a scandal over cars rigged to cheat on diesel emissions tests. The company is gearing up for mass production of the battery-driven compact ID.3, a car that the company predicts will have an impact like that of the Beetle and the Golf by bringing electric mobility to a mass market.

The last of 5,961 Final Edition versions of the Beetle is headed for a museum after ceremonies in Puebla on July 10 to mark the end of production.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Air France planes are parked on the tarmac at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport, in Roissy, near Paris, in May. The French government will implement an "ecotax" on plane tickets for flights departing from France from next year, the government said Tuesday.
France to slap new 'ecotax' on plane tickets from 2020
France will introduce a new charge on plane tickets from next year, with revenue used to fund environment-friendly alternatives, the country's transport minister said Tuesday. The "ecotax" costi...
The Virgin Galactic is seen prior to it reaching space for the first time during its fourth powered flight from Mojave, California, Dec. 13. Richard Branson's space-tourism venture, Virgin Galactic, is planning to go public, creating the first publicly listed human spaceflight firm, it was reported on Tuesday.
Space-tourism biz Virgin Galactic going public after merger
Richard Branson's space-tourism venture, Virgin Galactic, is planning to go public, creating the first listed human spaceflight firm. Virgin Galactic said Tuesday it is merging with Social Capit...
Asahi Breweries Ltd. and Panasonic Corp. jointly developed a beer mug made of cellulose fiber resin in a bid to reduce plastic waste.
Asahi and Panasonic develop new beer mug in bid to reduce plastic waste
Asahi Breweries Ltd. said Tuesday it has developed a beer mug made from plant-derived materials jointly with Panasonic Corp. in a bid to reduce waste from plastic mugs. Asahi, a unit of Asahi Gr...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

German Nazi leader Adolf Hitler speaks at the opening ceremony of the Volkswagen car factory in Fallersleben, Lower Saxony, Germany, in 1938. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938. | AP Two kids sit on Volkswagen Beetle roof as it is displayed during the annual gathering of the "Beetle Club" in Yakum, central Israe, in 2017. | AP A Volkswagen New Beetle car is lifted inside a delivery tower after the company's annual press conference in Wolfsburg, Germany, in 2012. | AP

, , , , , , , ,