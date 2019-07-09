Britain's ambassador to the United States, Kim Darroch (center), listens as U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May hold a joint news conference at the White House in Washington in 2017. | REUTERS

World / Politics

Trump will 'no longer deal' with U.K. ambassador after leaked cables

AP

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump says he will “no longer deal” with the British ambassador to the United States following the leak of frank cables assessing his administration.

Trump says of the ambassador, Kim Darroch, “I do not know the Ambassador, but he is not liked or well thought of within the U.S.” He tweets, “We will no longer deal with him.”

Darroch’s cables branded Trump’s administration “dysfunctional” and “inept.” He also said there are doubts about whether the White House “will ever look competent” and that the only way to communicate with Trump is by being simple and blunt.

The leaked documents were published by the Mail on Sunday, and pointed to stress in the “special relationship” between the U.S. and the U.K. that has held strong since World War II.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about his administration's environmental policy during a speech in the East Room of the White House in Washington Monday.
Trump raises eyebrows in pitching his 'environmental leadership' record
President Donald Trump is promoting what he is calling his administration's "environmental leadership" despite its sweeping rollbacks of landmark environmental and public health protections. Cri...
Attorney General William Barr listens as an inmate talks about the First Step Back program during a tour of a federal prison Monday in Edgefield, South Carolina.
William Barr says he sees legal path for census citizenship query despite Supreme Court snub
Attorney General William Barr said Monday that he sees a legal path to adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census, despite a Supreme Court ruling that blocked its inclusion, at least temporar...
Oil supertanker Grace 1, suspected of carrying Iranian crude oil to Syria, is seen in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar July 4.
Seized Iranian supertanker was full to capacity with crude: Gibraltar
Tests have shown a supertanker seized in Gibraltar last week was fully loaded with crude oil, the government of the British territory said on Monday. British Royal Marines boarded the ship, the ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Britain's ambassador to the United States, Kim Darroch (center), listens as U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May hold a joint news conference at the White House in Washington in 2017. | REUTERS

, , ,