Rep. Eric Swalwell speaks during the second night of the first Democratic presidential candidates debate in Miam June 27. | REUTERS

World / Politics

Eric Swalwell ends 2020 presidential bid, becoming first of crowded Democrat field to bow out

AP

WASHINGTON - U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell of California is ending his presidential bid, becoming the first candidate in the crowded 2020 Democratic primary to exit the campaign.

Swalwell announced his decision Monday.

He had signaled that he would consider bowing out of the presidential race if he was in danger of missing the cutoff for the next nationally televised Democratic debate, which is based on separate polling and donor qualifications.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock missed the threshold for last month’s debate but was ahead of Swalwell in the competition for this month’s televised Democratic face-off before the four-term California congressman exited the primary.

If Swalwell seeks another term in Congress, he already has a challenger ahead of next year’s election in his liberal-leaning district: Democrat Aisha Wahab, a city councilwoman in Hayward.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Russia's President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council in Moscow July 5.
U.K. bars Russia's RT, Sputnik from media freedom conference over 'disinformation'
Britain said Monday it had barred Russia's RT and Sputnik news organizations from a global conference on media freedom in London because of their "active role in spreading disinformation. Some 6...
This Saturday photo released by the Barbados Government Information Service shows a jet ski off the coast of Guadalupe in the Caribbean. According to Barbados authorities, the jet ski's registration matches the one rented on June 24 by missing New Jersey couple Oscar Suarez and Magdalena Devil, who set off from Holetown on the island's west coast but never returned.
Jet ski of missing New Jersey couple found off French island
Barbados authorities say the jet ski rented by a missing New Jersey couple has been found off a French Caribbean island some 210 miles (340 km) away, and hope it will provide clues about their disa...
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo unveils the creation of Commission on Unalienable Rights, headed by Mary Ann Glendon (left), a Harvard Law School professor and a former U.S. ambassador to the Holy See, during an announcement at the U.S. State Department in Washington Monday.
Mike Pompeo taps staunch abortion foe for fresh look at U.S. stance on human rights
Charging that human rights advocates have deviated from their core principles, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday named a staunch abortion opponent to lead a new panel to set the future direc...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Rep. Eric Swalwell speaks during the second night of the first Democratic presidential candidates debate in Miam June 27. | REUTERS

, , , , ,