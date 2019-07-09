This Saturday photo released by the Barbados Government Information Service shows a jet ski off the coast of Guadalupe in the Caribbean. According to Barbados authorities, the jet ski's registration matches the one rented on June 24 by missing New Jersey couple Oscar Suarez and Magdalena Devil, who set off from Holetown on the island's west coast but never returned. | BARBADOS GOVERNMENT INFORMATION SERVICE / VIA AP

Jet ski of missing New Jersey couple found off French island

ST. JOHN'S, ANTIGUA - Barbados authorities say the jet ski rented by a missing New Jersey couple has been found off a French Caribbean island some 210 miles (340 km) away, and hope it will provide clues about their disappearance.

The French Navy recovered the jet ski near Guadeloupe and Barbados officials say the registration matches the one 32-year-old Oscar Suarez and 25-year-old Magdalena Devil rented two weeks ago.

The press secretary for Prime Minister Mia Mottley says French authorities are making arrangements to send the jet ski to Barbados.

The pair arrived in Barbados on June 22 for a one-week vacation. Two days later they rented a jet ski, donned their life jackets and set off. They never returned.

