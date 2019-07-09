Restoration work is carried out on the golden mask of King Tutankhamun at the Egyptian Museum in Cairo in October 2015. | AP

World

Egypt asks Interpol to trace Tutankhamun mask over alleged missing ownership documents

AFP-JIJI

CAIRO - Egypt has asked Interpol to track down a 3,000-year-old Tutankhamun artifact that was sold in London for $6 million despite fierce opposition from Cairo, government officials said.

Christie’s auction house sold the 28.5-centimeter (11-inch) relic for £4,746,250 ($5,970,000) to an unknown buyer in early July at one of its most controversial auctions in years.

But less than a week after the sale, Egypt’s National Committee for Antiquities Repatriation (NCAR) said after an urgent meeting that national prosecutors had asked Interpol “to issue a circular to trace” such artifacts over alleged missing paperwork.

“The committee expresses its deep discontent of the unprofessional behavior of the sale of Egyptian antiquities without providing the ownership documents and the evidences that prove its legal export from Egypt,” NCAR said in a statement.

The committee — headed by Minister of Antiquities Khaled El-Enany and attended by his predecessor, Zahi Hawass, as well as officials from various ministries — also called upon Britain to “prohibit the export of the sold artifacts” until the Egyptian authorities have been shown the documents.

It suggested the issue could have an impact on cultural relations, by referencing “the ongoing cooperation between both countries in the field of archaeology, especially that there are 18 British archaeological missions are working in Egypt.”

The NCAR added it had hired a British law firm to file a “civil lawsuit,” although no further details were given.

The London sale of the head of “Boy King” Tutankhamun angered Egyptian officials at the time and sparked a protest outside Christie’s by about a dozen people who held up signs reading “Stop trading in smuggled antiquities.”

Hawass said that the piece appeared to have been “stolen” in the 1970s from the Karnak Temple complex just north of Luxor and the Egyptian Foreign Ministry asked the Foreign Office in London and the U.N. cultural body UNESCO to step in and halt the sale.

But such interventions are rare and made only when there is clear evidence of the item’s legitimate acquisition by the seller being in dispute.

Christie’s argued that Egypt had never before expressed the same level of concern about an item whose existence has been “well known and exhibited publicly” for many years.

“The object is not, and has not been, the subject of an investigation,” Christie’s said in a statement.

The auction house has published a chronology of how the relic changed hands between European art dealers over the past 50 years and said that it would “not sell any work where there isn’t clear title of ownership.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Adm. William Moran speaks during the Commissioning of the USS Montgomery in Mobile, Alabama, in September 2016. Moran, the navy admiral who was set to become his service's top officer on Aug. 1, 2019, says he will instead retire. The extraordinary downfall of Moran was prompted by what Navy Secretary Richard Spencer on Sunday called poor judgment.
Shake-up in U.S. Navy leadership adds to Pentagon churn
A surprise shake-up in the U.S. Navy's leadership this week added to some of the biggest churn in memory at top levels of the Pentagon, where positions ranging from the secretary of defense to the ...
Memphis Meats CEO Uma Valeti shows chicken his company produced in a laboratory from chicken cells in Emeryville, California, on April 11.
Meat from a lab? Startups cook up alternative to slaughter
Uma Valeti slices into a pan-fried chicken cutlet in the kitchen of his startup, Memphis Meats. He sniffs the tender morsel on his fork before taking a bite. He chews slowly, absorbing the taste. ...
Jeffrey Epstein
For those who flew on Epstein's 'Lolita Express,' the feds want to talk to you
After Jeffrey Epstein's latest arrest on sex trafficking charges, some famous people may be squirming. His notorious little black book and private-jet manifests contained a long list of boldface na...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Restoration work is carried out on the golden mask of King Tutankhamun at the Egyptian Museum in Cairo in October 2015. | AP

, , ,