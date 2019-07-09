Attorney General William Barr speaks to reporters after touring the Edgefield Federal Correctional Institution Monday in Edgefield, South Carolina. | AP

WIlliam Barr says Robert Mueller's Hill testimony will be 'public spectacle'

AP

EDGEFIELD, SOUTH CAROLINA - Attorney General William Barr says Democrats are trying to create a “public spectacle” by subpoenaing special counsel Robert Mueller to testify before Congress about the Russia investigation.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Barr says the Justice Department would support Mueller if he decides he “doesn’t want to subject himself” to congressional testimony. Barr also says the Justice Department would seek to block any attempt by Congress to subpoena members of the special counsel’s team.

There is no indication that Mueller is planning to skip his July 17 appearance before Congress. He’s said he will not go beyond his 448-page report released in April.

Mueller no longer works for the Justice Department, but the department could attempt to limit his testimony about decisions he made as special counsel.

