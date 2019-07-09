Frozen tuna are laid out for inspection prior to the first auction of the year on Jan. 5 at the Toyosu market in Tokyo. | BLOOMBERG

National

Women boosting their presence at Tokyo's new Toyosu fish market

JIJI

Mao Nakajima, 31, works for intermediary wholesale company Hicho in Tokyo’s new major wholesale fish market, where she examines southern bluefin tuna and other fish and places bids.

Intermediary wholesalers fillet tuna weighing more than 70 kilograms and sell pieces to buyers from restaurants who visit the Toyosu market in search of ingredients.

“It’s fun to select and bid for tuna, imagining how the fish would be decorated on a plate at a restaurant,” says Nakajima, who chose the profession after watching her grandfather work as an intermediary wholesaler at Tsukiji, Toyosu’s predecessor.

Women like Nakajima are increasing their presence in the market, which has long been considered a male bastion. And more women are participating in auctions at the new Toyosu market, which replaced the now-defunct Tsukiji market last October.

According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, there was no woman certified as an auctioneer until around 15 years ago. Now there are seven at the market.

Tomoko Inoue, 35, has 10 years of experience at Toyosu wholesaler Tsukiji Uoichiba Co. She handles seaweed such as wakame (seaweed) and konbu (kelp) from Miyagi Prefecture, which was hit hard by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

“I want to expand sales channels for producers who continue making shipments after recovering from the disaster,” Inoue says.

One female sushi chef who buys fish regularly in the market is Yuki Chizui, 32. She has been the manager of a popular sushi restaurant in Tokyo’s Akihabara district from its opening in August 2010.

The sushi eatery, Nadeshico Sushi, which employs only female chefs, offers colorful plates of otsukuri (sliced raw fish) decorated with vegetables.

Chizui has taught sushi-making techniques to more than 100 women, including part-time workers.

Due to its location in Akihabara, a hub of Japanese subculture, “customers sometimes come to the eatery with the misconception it is a maid cafe,” Chizui says. In maid cafes, women dressed in maid costumes serve food and drinks to customers as if they are their masters.

Chizui says, “I want to keep serving delicious dishes utilizing aesthetic sensitivity and a sense of color unique to women.”

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A team of Japanese and Taiwanese paddlers in a dugout canoe arrives at Yonaguni Island, Okinawa Prefecture, on Tuesday, successfully replicating a hypothetical human migration between Taiwan and Okinawa about 30,000 years ago.
Team successfully replicates imagined ancient sea migration from Taiwan to Okinawa
A team of Japanese and Taiwanese paddlers in a dugout canoe on Tuesday successfully replicated a hypothetical human migration between Taiwan and Okinawa about 30,000 years ago. During the two-da...
The nonprofit organization Light Ring holds a training session in January for social workers in Tokyo on preventing suicide among college students — one of many it hosts in the city.
Tokyo NPO tries new strategy to tackle youth suicide — supporting the supporter
Alcoholism, addiction and depression: Few people can overcome these things alone. In many cases, the warm and ever-present support of well-intending loved ones is a godsend, but in others, it ca...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives at his office in Tokyo on Tuesday.
In 'rare' move, Abe says government won't appeal damages awarded to leprosy patients' kin
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Tuesday that the government will not file an appeal against a recent court ruling in Kumamoto awarding damages to former leprosy patients' kin. "We have dec...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Frozen tuna are laid out for inspection prior to the first auction of the year on Jan. 5 at the Toyosu market in Tokyo. | BLOOMBERG

, , , , ,