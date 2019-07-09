National

Japan's youngest pro go player, Sumire Nakamura, claims first win

JIJI

OSAKA - Elementary schoolgirl Sumire Nakamura, who in April became the youngest professional go player, has claimed her first career win.

Sumire, at the age of 10 years and 4 months, on Monday became the youngest person ever to win an official match of the traditional board game. The previous record was held by Rina Fujisawa, who won at age 11 years, 8 months.

The first-dan player defeated fourth-dan Chieko Tanaka, 67, in a qualifying match for the 23rd Docomo Cup Women’s Kisei Title in the city of Osaka. It was Sumire’s second official game since going professional.

Her first official match took place in April. She is the eldest daughter of ninth-dan player Shinya Nakamura, 46.

Sumire Nakamura, who in April became at age 10 the youngest professional go player, plays a match Monday. She claimed her first career win the same day. | KYODO

