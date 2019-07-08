Rene Bennert from the bomb disposal team poses next to a defused WWII bomb fixed on a truck on Sunday in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany. | BORIS ROESSLER / DPA / VIA AFP-JIJI

World

U.S. bomb from WWII defused in Germany after mass evacuation

AP

FRANKFURT, GERMANY - A 500-kg (1,100-pound) World War II bomb was defused near the Frankfurt headquarters of the European Central Bank hours after thousands of people were evacuated from the surrounding district Sunday.

City officials called on about 16,500 people to leave their homes in the Ostend area east of downtown Frankfurt on Sunday morning before emergency workers tackled the American bomb, which was found during construction work last month.

Authorities had already moved some people out of a nursing home on Saturday.

More than 70 years after the end of the war, unexploded bombs are frequently found in Germany. Disposing of them sometimes entails large-scale precautionary evacuations such as the one on Sunday.

The defusing operation was completed by midafternoon, according to the city’s fire service, about two hours after police verified that no one was left in the area.

Officials chose Sunday to defuse the bomb to allow preparation and to minimize disruption in Frankfurt, Germany’s financial center.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Nigerian soldiers stand at the ready at the headquarters of the 120th Battalion in Goniri, Yobe State, in Nigeria's restive northeast on July 3. Boko Haram's decade-long campaign of violence has killed 27,000 people and displaced about 2 million in Nigeria.
13 Nigeria civilians reported killed in air raid targeting jihadis
At least 13 civilians were killed in an air raid as the military repulsed a jihadi assault in northeast Borno state, residents and a security source said Sunday. Multiple inhabitants of Gajigann...
U.S. Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI), who recently tweeted his view that the Mueller report on Russia showed that President Trump had obstructed justice, arrives for a House Oversight Committee Hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington in May.
GOP-quitting Rep. Justin Amash: Trump frightens Republicans but 'doesn't scare me'
A U.S. congressman who is leaving the Republican Party said on Sunday that President Donald Trump's personal attacks against critics intimidate others in the party from speaking out against him, bu...
A representative of the Tunisian Red Crescent association checks bodies recovered from a boat carrying 86 migrants that capsized off the Tunisian coast while crossing the Mediterranean from Libya to Italy, as they lie on a beach in Aghir in Tunisia's southern island of Djerba on Saturday. The latest tragedy came to light the same week as 44 migrants were killed in an airstrike on their detention center in a suburb of the Libyan capital.
Tunisia finds corpses of pregnant migrant, toddler as body count from sinking reaches 16
Tunisia's Red Crescent said Sunday three more bodies had been retrieved off the country's coast, including those of a pregnant woman and toddler, days after a boat carrying scores of migrants sank....

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Rene Bennert from the bomb disposal team poses next to a defused WWII bomb fixed on a truck on Sunday in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany. | BORIS ROESSLER / DPA / VIA AFP-JIJI Evacuated people wait at a Red Cross gathering point during operations to defuse a large unexploded World War II bomb found close to the European Central Bank headquarters on Sunday in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany. | BORIS ROESSLER / DPA / VIA AFP-JIJI

, , , ,