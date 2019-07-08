An exterior view is seen along Fifth Avenue of the Guggenheim Museum in New York in 2009. Eight masterworks by U.S. architect Frank Lloyd Wright, including the Guggenheim museum in New York, were selected as World Heritage sites on Sunday, a first in the field of architecture for the United States. | AFP-JIJI

World

Eight Frank Lloyd Wright buildings added to World Heritage list

AP

CHICAGO - Eight buildings designed by famed American architect Frank Lloyd Wright have been added to the UNESCO World Heritage list.

They include the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York City, the Hollyhock House in Los Angeles and the Unity Temple in Oak Park, Illinois. The Chicago suburb has the largest concentration of Wright-designed buildings.

The UNESCO World Heritage Committee, meeting in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Sunday also added Italy’s hills of Conegliano and Valdobbiadene.

The Wright buildings mark the 24th site on the list. Currently, there are 1,092 designated World Heritage sites in 167 countries.

The other buildings designed by Wright are the Frederick C. Robie House in Chicago; Taliesin and the Herbert and Katherine Jacobs House, both in Wisconsin; Fallingwater in Mill Run, Pennsylvania; and Taliesin West in Scottsdale, Arizona.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Nigerian soldiers stand at the ready at the headquarters of the 120th Battalion in Goniri, Yobe State, in Nigeria's restive northeast on July 3. Boko Haram's decade-long campaign of violence has killed 27,000 people and displaced about 2 million in Nigeria.
13 Nigeria civilians reported killed in air raid targeting jihadis
At least 13 civilians were killed in an air raid as the military repulsed a jihadi assault in northeast Borno state, residents and a security source said Sunday. Multiple inhabitants of Gajigann...
U.S. Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI), who recently tweeted his view that the Mueller report on Russia showed that President Trump had obstructed justice, arrives for a House Oversight Committee Hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington in May.
GOP-quitting Rep. Justin Amash: Trump frightens Republicans but 'doesn't scare me'
A U.S. congressman who is leaving the Republican Party said on Sunday that President Donald Trump's personal attacks against critics intimidate others in the party from speaking out against him, bu...
A representative of the Tunisian Red Crescent association checks bodies recovered from a boat carrying 86 migrants that capsized off the Tunisian coast while crossing the Mediterranean from Libya to Italy, as they lie on a beach in Aghir in Tunisia's southern island of Djerba on Saturday. The latest tragedy came to light the same week as 44 migrants were killed in an airstrike on their detention center in a suburb of the Libyan capital.
Tunisia finds corpses of pregnant migrant, toddler as body count from sinking reaches 16
Tunisia's Red Crescent said Sunday three more bodies had been retrieved off the country's coast, including those of a pregnant woman and toddler, days after a boat carrying scores of migrants sank....

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

An exterior view is seen along Fifth Avenue of the Guggenheim Museum in New York in 2009. Eight masterworks by U.S. architect Frank Lloyd Wright, including the Guggenheim museum in New York, were selected as World Heritage sites on Sunday, a first in the field of architecture for the United States. | AFP-JIJI Vvisitors gather on one of the cantilevered terraces at Fallingwater, a Frank Lloyd Wright design in Bear Run, Pennsylvania, in 2007. Eight buildings, including the Fallingwater, designed by the architect during the first half of the 20th century, where honored as World Heritage sites by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, or UNESCO on Sunday. | AP

, , ,