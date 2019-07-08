National

Japan's youngest pro go player, Sumire Nakamura, claims first win

JIJI

OSAKA - Elementary schoolgirl Sumire Nakamura, who in April became the youngest professional go player, has claimed her first career win.

Nakamura, at the age of 10 years and 4 months, became on Monday the youngest person ever to win an official match of the traditional board game. The previous record was held by Rina Fujisawa, who won at age 11 years, 8 months.

The first-dan player defeated fourth-dan Chieko Tanaka, 67, in a qualifying match for the 23rd Docomo Cup Women’s Kisei Title in the city of Osaka. It was Nakamura’s second official game since going professional.

Her first official match took place in April. She is the eldest daughter of ninth-dan player Shinya Nakamura, 46.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

The Consumer Affairs Agency has offices in this private building in central Tokyo.
Japanese Consumer Agency won't be relocating to Tokushima
The government will shelve a plan to relocate all of the functions of the Consumer Affairs Agency to Tokushima Prefecture, according to informed sources. After accepting a proposal from ...
Ikuo Tsunematsu, who runs a museum dedicated to the late novelist Natsume Soseki, speaks at an event for the museum's reopening on May 8.
Museum chronicling novelist Natsume Soseki's life in U.K. begins new chapter
A museum dedicated to novelist Natsume Soseki (1867-1916) that closed in 2016 has reopened in a new location in southeast England. Previously in south London, at the site of Soseki's lodgings du...
A team of rowers paddle a canoe, designed to replicate one used during a hypothetical human migration from Taiwan to Okinawa about 30,000 years ago, off Taiwan on Sunday afternoon.
Canoeists begin another attempt to replicate ancient sea migration between Taiwan and Japan
Museums in Taiwan and Japan on Sunday launched a third attempt to replicate a hypothetical human migration from Taiwan to Okinawa about 30,000 years ago. The voyage in a dugout canoe is o...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Sumire Nakamura, who in April became at age 10 the youngest professional go player, plays a match Monday. She claimed her first career win the same day. | KYODO

, ,