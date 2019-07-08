Japan's youngest pro go player, Sumire Nakamura, claims first win

Elementary schoolgirl Sumire Nakamura, who in April became the youngest professional go player, has claimed her first career win.

Nakamura, at the age of 10 years and 4 months, became on Monday the youngest person ever to win an official match of the traditional board game. The previous record was held by Rina Fujisawa, who won at age 11 years, 8 months.

The first-dan player defeated fourth-dan Chieko Tanaka, 67, in a qualifying match for the 23rd Docomo Cup Women’s Kisei Title in the city of Osaka. It was Nakamura’s second official game since going professional.

Her first official match took place in April. She is the eldest daughter of ninth-dan player Shinya Nakamura, 46.