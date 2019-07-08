Asia Pacific

Indonesia issues tsunami warning after M6.9 offshore earthquake

AFP-JIJI

JAKARTA - Indonesia issued a tsunami warning after a magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck at sea late Sunday, sending panicked residents fleeing from their homes.

The Southeast Asian nation is one of the most disaster-hit nations on Earth due to its position straddling the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, where tectonic plates collide.

Earthquakes and tsunami have claimed thousands of lives in recent years.

Sunday’s quake struck at a depth of 24 km in the Molucca Sea 185 km southeast of Manado, between north Sulawesi and north Maluku islands, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A tsunami warning was quickly issued for nearby coastal communities, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

“We urge people not to panic but to stay vigilant,” Kustoro Hadiatmoko, head of the geophysics agency office in Ternate, told Metro TV.

“We also urge people to stay away from the beach and rivers.”

Residents of Ternate in the Maluku island chain described panic as the quake hit.

“I was getting ready to sleep when the window started rattling,” Budi Nurgianto told AFP.

“It was very strong — I ran from my house and all my neighbors fled too.”

Hasyim Yusuf, the head of the Ternate disaster mitigation agency, said there were no reports of fatalities but some people were “traumatized” by the temblor.

“In Ternate people were panicking and some evacuated to higher ground,” he told Metro TV.

An official from Indonesia’s geophysics agency, Ot Oral Sem Wilar, said he felt the tremor strongly from where he was holidaying in North Sulawesi.

“My friends in Manado said people who live along the coastal area are evacuating.”

The USGS warned that considerable damage was possible in poorly built or badly designed structures.

Last year, a 7.5-magnitude quake and a subsequent tsunami in Palu on Sulawesi island killed more than 2,200 with a thousand more declared missing.

It has been hit by a string of deadly quakes including a devastating 2004 tremor measuring 9.1 magnitude that struck off the coast of Sumatra and triggered a tsunami that killed 220,000 throughout the region, including 168,000 in Indonesia.

The Boxing Day disaster was the world’s third-biggest quake since 1900, and lifted the ocean floor in some places by 15 meters (50 feet).

Indonesia’s Aceh province was the hardest hit area, but the tsunami affected coastal areas as far away as Africa.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Rohingya children walk around a landslide area at the Balukhali refugee camp in Ukhia, Bangladesh, on Sunday. Monsoon-triggered landslides in Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh have killed one person and left more than 4,500 homeless, said officials.
One killed, thousands displaced in Rohingya camp landslides
Monsoon-triggered landslides in Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh have killed one person and left more than 4,500 homeless, aid officials said Sunday. About 35 cm (14 inches) of rain fell in ...
Anti-extradition bill protesters march to West Kowloon Express Rail Link Station in Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui tourism district on Sunday.
Hong Kong protesters march on station to get message across to visiting Chinese mainlanders
Tens of thousands of anti-government protesters on Sunday rallied outside a controversial train station linking the territory to the Chinese mainland, the latest mass show of anger as activists ...
Mariam the dugong is cared for by park officials and veterinarians from the Phuket Marine Biological Center on Libong island, in southern Thailand, on May 24.
The Dugong Show: 24-hour webcast shows star Thai sea cows
A round-the-clock webcast starring two beloved baby dugongs in Thailand named Mariam and Jamil went live Sunday, allowing a more in-depth look at t...

, , ,