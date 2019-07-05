Migrants are seen with their belongings in the yard of a detention center for mainly African migrants, hit by an airstrike, in the Tajoura suburb of Tripoli Wednesday. | REUTERS

World / Social Issues

300 migrants 'still held in Libya center' day after airstrike killed over 44

AFP-JIJI

TRIPOLI - Around 300 migrants are still being held in the detention center in Libya where more than 44 people were killed in an airstrike, the International Organization for Migration said on Thursday.

Of the 600 migrants that were in the center, “300 were still there” Thursday and receiving humanitarian assistance from the IOM, Safa Msehli, the communications director for the organization in Libya, told AFP.

Msehli was unable to confirm reports that dozens of migrants had fled on Tuesday night after the raid in the Tripoli suburb of Tajoura that also left 130 wounded.

But the IOM said in a statement that its teams had “located” and transferred to hospital “a group of injured migrants who left Tajoura after the attack in the surrounding neighborhood.

“Innocent lives were lost in the attack on Tuesday night, and immediate action is needed from all sides,” the IOM’s Libya chief of mission, Othman Belbeisi, said in the statement.

“The suffering of migrants in Libya has become intolerable. It must be clear to all that Libya is not a safe port and that thousands of lives remain at imminent risk,” he added.

The tragedy provoked an international outcry, but the divided U.N. Security Council failed to unanimously condemn the attack in an emergency meeting on Wednesday after the United States did not endorse a proposed statement.

Libya’s internationally recognized government and its arch-foe strongman, Khalifa Hifter, traded blame for the deadly assault.

According to the IOM, of the more than 600 migrants detained in Tajoura, 187 were registered with its “Humanitarian Voluntary Return” program, which helps migrants go back to their home countries.

The IOM “continues to call for an end to the arbitrary detention and reminds all parties that civilians are not a target,” the IOM statement added, reiterating that some 3,300 migrants are still detained in and around the Libyan capital in centers “considered at-risk.

U.N. agencies and humanitarian organizations repeat regularly their opposition to the return of migrants arrested at sea to the North African country that has been wracked by chaos since the 2011 uprising against dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

Rights groups say migrants face horrifying abuses in Libya, which remains prey to a multitude of militias vying for control of the oil-rich country.

Their situation has worsened since Hifter launched on April 4 an offensive to conquer Tripoli, the seat of the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA).

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Pope Francis and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet on the occasion of their private audience at the Vatican Thursday.
Putin meets pope, Italian leaders on one-day visit to Rome
Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Pope Francis for "substantive talks" at the Vatican Thursday, and thanked the pontiff for discussions on a range of topics, including Ukraine and the Catho...
Participants from the I.T (left) and Disaster Management (center, right) work side by side at the Command Center of the Office of Emergency Management in Los Angeles during a functional exercise for first responders in a simulated 7.8 magnitude earthquake drill in 2013. A 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Southern California on Thursday at 10:33 a.m. (17:33GMT) near the Searles Valley in San Bernardino County, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
M6.4 earthquake rattles Southern California, Nevada; no injuries reported
An earthquake rattled a large swath of Southern California and parts of Nevada on Thursday morning, making hanging lamps sway and photo frames on wall shake. There were no immediate reports of dama...
Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich., listens to debate as the House Oversight and Reform Committee considers whether to hold Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt for failing to turn over subpoenaed documents related to the Trump administration's decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census, on Capitol Hill in Washington June 12. Amash, the only Republican in Congress to support the impeachment of President Donald Trump, said Thursday he is leaving the GOP because he has become disenchanted with partisan politics and "frightened by what I see from it."
Trump-impeachment advocate Michigan Rep. Justin Amash quitting Republican Party
Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan, the only Republican in Congress to call for impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, said Thursday he is leaving the GOP because he has become disencha...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Migrants are seen with their belongings in the yard of a detention center for mainly African migrants, hit by an airstrike, in the Tajoura suburb of Tripoli Wednesday. | REUTERS A migrant picks up clothes from among rubble at a detention center for mainly African migrants that was hit by an airstrike in the Tajoura suburb of the Libyan capital of Tripoli Wednesday. | REUTERS

, , , , ,