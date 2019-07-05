Participants from the I.T (left) and Disaster Management (center, right) work side by side at the Command Center of the Office of Emergency Management in Los Angeles during a functional exercise for first responders in a simulated 7.8 magnitude earthquake drill in 2013. A 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Southern California on Thursday at 10:33 a.m. (17:33GMT) near the Searles Valley in San Bernardino County, the U.S. Geological Survey said. | AFP=JIJI

M6.4 earthquake rattles Southern California, Nevada; no injuries reported

AP

SAN FRANCISCO - An earthquake rattled a large swath of Southern California and parts of Nevada on Thursday morning, making hanging lamps sway and photo frames on wall shake. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The 6.4 magnitude quake measured struck near in the Mojave Desert, about 150 miles (240 km) northeast of Los Angeles, near the town of Ridgecrest, California.

The United State Geological Survey initially said it measured at a 6.6 magnitude.

People from Las Vegas to the Pacific Coast reported feeling a rolling motion and took to social media to report it.

Local emergency agencies also took to social media to ask people to only call 911 for emergencies.

“We are very much aware of the significant earthquake that just occurred in Southern California. Please DO NOT call 9-1-1 unless there are injuries or other dangerous conditions. Don’t call for questions please,” the LAPD said in a statement published on Twitter.

Ashleigh Chandler, a helicopter rescue EMT at Fort Irwin, California, said the quake happened as she was getting ready for a July 4th party.

“I was just in the living room getting everything ready, we start to feel the shaking, so then I look up and then the wine bottles start rattling and I thought, ‘They’re going to fall.’

“My sister was in the house and my dog, so we just got everyone outside and then it ended. It was like 15, 20 seconds, maybe. It was pretty good shaking, so I’m out of breath.”

“Everyone’s OK.”

