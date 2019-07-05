One year after deadly flooding in western Japan, disaster resonates for vulnerable areas of Tokyo

Edogawa Ward didn’t mince words when it updated its hazard map in May for the first time in 11 years.

“Do not remain here,” it said in bold letters, urging residents to flee from the ward to other areas in the event of wide-scale flooding. The municipality has reason to be concerned: sandwiched between the Arakawa and Edogawa rivers and facing Tokyo Bay, 70 percent of its land is below sea level, making it one of the most vulnerable among the capital’s 23 wards to disasters caused by torrential rain, typhoons and high tides.

It’s not only Edogawa. Most areas in the low-lying “five wards of Koto” in eastern Tokyo — also including Adachi, Katsushika, Koto and Sumida — will be submerged in a worst-case scenario, it said, affecting 2.5 million people, or over 90 percent of the entire population of the five wards combined.

Edogawa’s effort in raising the alarm reflects the sense of crisis felt among officials of the world’s largest metropolis as the nation marks the one year anniversary Saturday of the torrential rain that caused days of flooding in southwestern Japan, killing over 200 people and destroying or damaging more than 20,000 homes.

If the Arakawa or Edogawa overflows, or in cases of tidal flooding, floodwaters could reach a depth of more than 10 meters at most, the hazard map warned, and could remain for one to two weeks or even longer in some areas, leaving many stranded in a sea of muddy water and debris. In such a catastrophe, heavy traffic congestion is expected as people try to escape the water-trapped ward via bridges, potentially instigating panic. Public facilities such as the ward office will be inundated as well, it said.

“We want residents to evacuate outside the ward before such disaster strikes rather than wait it out. That is one reason why we mentioned for the first time how long the flooding could continue,” said Yoshinari Honda, head of the disaster prevention and risk management department of Edogawa Ward. “People who seek refuge within their homes could be forced to remain in conditions without water, electricity and gas while it could take longer for them to be rescued,” he said. “We want them to seek safety outside dangerous areas rather than face such a nightmarish scenario.”

While Japan is no stranger to extreme weather, the devastation wrought by last year’s rainstorm prompted the Cabinet Office to revise its evacuation advisory to include five alert levels, with level five indicating disaster has struck and residents need to take the best course of action to save their lives.

Tokyo reflected these guidelines in what it calls “Tokyo My Timeline,” a booklet compiling helpful information for evacuation from floods that is also available in English.

Top: Debris from damage caused by heavy rain piles up in a residential area in the town of Saka, Hiroshima Prefecture, last July 30. Bottom: With the debris cleared out, local residents enjoy cherry blossoms in April. | KYODO

This week, Kyushu has been inundated by heavy rain, with about 1.05 million residents across two prefectures, including the entire populations of three cities in Kagoshima Prefecture, ordered to evacuate as the risk of floods and mudslides increased.

Downpours caused by the stationary front at the turn of the season are common in disaster-prone Japan. Strong winds and torrential rain are also regular occurrences during the typhoon season, which typically lasts from July to October.

In September 1947, Typhoon Kathleen struck the Kanto region and caused the Arakawa and Tonegawa rivers to overflow, triggering disastrous flooding that killed 1,077 people and left 853 missing.

The Isewan Typhoon, also known as Typhoon Vera, hit in September 1959, killing more than 5,000 people, making it the deadliest typhoon in the nation’s history and prompting the government to enact the Basic Act on Disaster Control Measures, which has served as the basis of disaster prevention measures.

But while infrastructure projects and high-tech warning systems have beefed up disaster resilience in cities and municipalities, leading to fewer deaths and damage, studies indicate climate change may be putting that to the test.

The 2018 version of the White Paper on Disaster Management says the frequency of short-duration downpours, also known as guerrilla rainstorms, has been steadily increasing over the past few decades, a phenomenon the Environment Ministry attributes to global warming.

According to studies led by professor Wei Mei of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and published in Nature Geoscience in 2016, typhoons that strike East and Southeast Asia have intensified by 12 to 15 percent over the past 37 years, with the proportion of storms of categories 4 and 5 having doubled or even tripled. It said the warming of the seas suggests that typhoons striking Japan, as well as eastern China, Taiwan, and the Korean Peninsula, will intensify further in the coming years.

That means even modern megacities such as Tokyo that are equipped with resilient infrastructure could face substantial destruction when confronted by typhoons and rainfall of unprecedented scale, a particularly urgent concern as the capital prepares to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games next year.

According to a report published in June last year by the Japan Society of Civil Engineers, 8,000 people could die and ¥64 trillion worth of property could be damaged if a storm the size of the 1934 Muroto Typhoon hits Tokyo Bay and floods the capital.

The city has been preparing for such flooding and storm surges, said Masataka Kogiso, director for planning at the River Division of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

“Since the Isewan Typhoon ravaged Japan in 1959, we have been building dikes and floodgates along rivers and seacoasts that can withstand surges of similar scale of up to 5.1 meters,” a decadeslong project that is entering its final phase, he said.

Meanwhile, western Tokyo including Shinjuku and Nerima wards and the city of Tama face a different problem, he said, as many smaller rivers susceptible to flash floods pose dangers — a situation the metropolitan government is dealing with by broadening rivers and digging them deeper. Retention basins are also being made to manage stormwater runoff to prevent flooding. Twenty-eight are already in place in Tokyo, including the Kanda River underground retention basin, with more to come, Kogiso said.

Tokyo has been spared from the wrath of massive typhoons for some time, he said, while it has been investing in its infrastructure to mitigate damage.

“We’re prepared for most scenarios,” he said. “But you never know what could happen.”

That possibility has prompted experts to warn residents to be vigilant and act fast. The expanding subway network stretching from Saitama to Kanagawa prefectures and the proliferation of asphalt-coated roads can accelerate the spread of floodwater and give it a wider reach.

Meanwhile, small, wooden homes and makeshift facilities crowd densely populated areas in central Tokyo, meaning many houses could be severely damaged in the event of major flooding.

“Five meters of flooding will roughly reach the second floor of homes and could be life-threatening,” said Yasuo Matsushima, who heads the Disaster Risk Assessment Research Institute consultancy.

While the structure may withstand flooding, tatami and heat insulation materials in wooden homes will be unusable, he said. Prolonged inundation could cause mold in buildings, leading to millions of yen in repairs.

“Those more vulnerable, including the elderly and families with small children, need to be in touch with neighbors who can take them in during such events,” he said. “The importance of community-building may be more important than ever.”

Matsushima also said Japanese tend to treat evacuation recommendations and disaster advisories too complacently — reluctant to act unless the situation intensifies to the point where it becomes a matter of life and death.

“Whether it’s information about the weather, disasters or evacuation, too many people just wait. They need to learn to actively seek information using hazard maps that various municipalities provide so they know what to do and where to go in times of crisis,” he said.

“People can’t seem to imagine the Arakawa or Edogawa rivers bursting before their eyes, but that preconception and misplaced sense of confidence need to be removed because it could happen.”