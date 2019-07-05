Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat (center) delivers a speech at the opening of the 35th Ordinary Session of the Executive Committee of the African Union (AU) at the Palais des Congres in Niamey Thursday. | AFP-JIJI

Business

Africa gathering looks to 'historic' free-trade deal

AFP-JIJI

NIAMEY - Ministers from across Africa began work Thursday ahead of a weekend summit to formally launch a free-trade agreement hailed by the continent’s 55-nation bloc as “historic.”

Opening the meeting in the Niger capital Niamey, AU Commission chief Moussa Faki Mahamat lauded the newly minted African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA) accord.

“(Its) goal is ultimately to create an integrated, continent-wide market. It’s a remarkable achievement, and one that can even be described as historic,” Faki said.

“In spite of the delays, the founding fathers (of the AU) would be happy and bless us from where they are now.”

The AfCTA aims to phase out all tariffs on commerce between African countries — a goal that backers say could increase trade by more than half.

Skeptics fear a destructive impact for small manufacturers and family farms as borders are fully opened to imports.

Talks on the scheme began back in 2002, culminating in a draft deal that was signed last year and officially began life at the end of May after it crossed a threshold of ratification by at least 22 countries.

On Tuesday, the AfCTA was given a major boost when Nigeria — the last major African holdout — announced that President Muhammadu Buhari would sign the agreement in Niamey.

The summit will launch the “operational phase” of AfCTA, but observers caution key details still need to be thrashed out.

They include creation of institutional structures and agreement on where the secretariat should be located; the timetable for scaling back tariffs; and agreement on important but detailed regulations such as rules of origin.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said the pact was “a pioneering continent-wide project … a major step on the road to economic integration.”

“We have no other choice than to genuinely free up trade and implement this agreement if we wish to achieve progress… guaranteeing that the people of our beloved continent are the great beneficiaries of its resources,” he said.

At present, only 16 percent of trade by African nations is with continental neighbors.

One reason is that average tariffs on intra-African trade, of 6.1 percent, are higher than on exports to non-African countries.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

The face of Alfred E. Neuman is framed by attendees at the DC booth during the first day of Comic-Con International at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California, in 2017. MAD, the long-running satirical magazine that influenced everyone from "Weird Al" Yankovic to the writers of "The Simpsons," will be leaving newsstands after its August 2019 issue.
MAD magazine leaving newsstands after 67-year run (Really!)
MAD, the long-running satirical magazine that influenced everyone from "Weird Al" Yankovic to the writers of "The Simpsons," will be leaving newsstands after its August issue. Really. The illust...
Esther Kabau-Wanyoike, the sister of Kenyan George Kabau, who died in the Ethiopian Airlines crash, sits next to his picture during a news conference where her lawyers announced they plan to file a wrongful-death lawsuit against Boeing, at the Serene hotel in Nairobi in April.
Ethiopian crash kin criticize Boeing donation plan, say they were kept in dark
The families of victims of an Ethiopian air disaster on Thursday criticized Boeing's plan to donate $100 million to unspecified charities and communities affected by two crashes, saying it was too ...
Trader Vincent Napolitano works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange Monday.
With U.S. closed, global markets tread water ahead of payrolls, hopeful of China detente
Global stock markets traded in narrow ranges on Thursday, a day after major U.S. indexes hit record highs in a pre-Independence Day rally amid ongoing hopes over an easing of trade tensions between...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat (center) delivers a speech at the opening of the 35th Ordinary Session of the Executive Committee of the African Union (AU) at the Palais des Congres in Niamey Thursday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,