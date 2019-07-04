Markus Rex, an atmospheric scientist and leader of the MOSAiC expedition, stands on the bridge of the German Arctic research vessel the Polarstern in Bremerhaven, Germany, Wednesday. Scientists from 17 nations are preparing for a year-long mission to the central Arctic to study the impact that climate change is having on the frigid far north of the planet. | AP

Scientists to be trapped in ice for year-long Arctic mission to gauge climate change

BREMERHAVEN, GERMANY - Scientists from 17 nations, including the United States, Russia and China, are preparing for a yearlong mission to the central Arctic to study the impact climate change is having on the planet’s frigid far north.

Mission leader Markus Rex said Wednesday that researchers plan to anchor the German icebreaker RV Polarstern to a large floe, set up camp on the ice as the sea freezes around them and conduct experiments throughout the Arctic winter.

Rex, an atmospheric scientist at Germany’s Alfred Wegener Institute, told The Associated Press the mission that gets underway in the fall is unprecedented in scale and ambition for an Arctic expedition.

He says it demonstrates how scientists from countries with very different interests can collaborate on important research.

A glacier calves icebergs into a fjord off the Greenland ice sheet in southeastern Greenland in 2017. Scientists from 17 nations are preparing for a year-long mission to the central Arctic to study the impact that climate change is having on the frigid far north of the planet. | AP The German Arctic research vessel the Polarstern is docked for maintenance in Bremerhaven, Germany, Wednesday. | AP

