Members of the Mexican Navy and policemen guard the offices of the local attorney after 25 kidnapped people were rescued in Cancun, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, Wednesday. The 25 people were rescued after an incident derived from the confrontation between two partners of a company. | AFP-JIJI

World / Crime & Legal

25 abducted call center workers rescued by police in Cancun

AP

MEXICO CITY - The police chief for Mexico’s Quintana Roo state said Wednesday that 25 employees abducted from a call center in Cancun were rescued.

The Quintana Roo state prosecutor’s office had said earlier that officials were searching for at least 27 employees abducted from a call center. The reason for the discrepancy in the number was not immediately clear.

Chief Alberto Capella said via Twitter that prosecutors would provide more details later.

The prosecutor’s office earlier said unidentified men arrived at the call center Tuesday night in an area distant from the hotel zone and drove off with the victims in two vans.

There were no reports that the suspects were armed or violent.

The prosecutor’s office said it was looking into the possibility that the abduction stemmed from a business dispute between two partners in the business that sold vacation services.

Asked Wednesday, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said it appeared to be a dispute between two groups.

