U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar from El Paso speaks to the news media along with Rep. Joaquin Castro and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after they toured two Border patrol stations following reports of migrants kept in inadequate condtions, in Clint, Texas, Monday. | REUTERS

World / Social Issues

Congressman shares video of migrants held in 'awful' conditions at Texas border facility

AP

WASHINGTON - A Texas congressman says he released video and photos of migrant women being held at a border facility in his state so the public could better understand “awful” conditions under President Donald Trump’s policies.

Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro said in an interview that he had no second thoughts about taking and sharing the images after officials had asked the lawmakers on a facility tour to leave their cellphones behind. He posted the images after visiting a station in El Paso.

“There’s a reason these conditions are kept secret because these conditions are awful,” Castro, chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, told The Associated Press.

Castro said because lawmakers have oversight authority, they should not be denied access or the ability to share their findings.

Castro said he holds out hope that Congress will impose standards of care and seek broader immigration reforms, though lawmakers have been unable to do so.

Trump signed an emergency $4.6 billion border funding package into law this week after lawmakers split over putting restrictions on how the money can be spent. Some House Democrats wanted more standards on the facilities, but they ran up against resistance from centrist colleagues and those in the Senate. Republicans complained that Democrats delayed the funding.

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus led a tour of migrant facilities this week and lawmakers decried the conditions inside the Texas centers.

Castro, whose twin brother, Julian, is a Democratic presidential candidate, said as Congress needs to “fix a broken system.”

Women held at the facility were “crammed into a prison-like cell with one toilet, but no running water to drink from or wash their hands,” Castro tweeted. Some had been separated from their children and held for more than 50 days, he said.

Castro said the women asked lawmakers to take down their names, shown in the video, to “let everyone know they need help.” He said the women feared retribution.

Lawmakers have said border officials were taking photos of the congressional delegation during the tour. Some of the female members of Congress said it made them feel uneasy, given new revelations about a Facebook group of current and retired border agents posting derogatory comments about some of lawmakers, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

As the House and Senate consider other legislation, Castro said, “It’s not just a matter of more cash to buy more granola bars and ramen” for the migrants.

Congress is in recess this week. But Rep. Gerald Connolly, D-Va., said “the really heartbreaking testimony” by members who visited the detention facilities “is going to have an impact” on legislation when lawmakers return. “Children really help galvanize attention,” he said.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano (background) towers over the summit crater of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island in April. Federal officials raised the alert level for Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, Tuesday. The U.S. Geological Survey changed the level from normal to advisory after observing a slight increase in earthquakes and ground swelling over the past several months.
Alert level increased on Hawaii's Big Island at world's largest volcano
Federal officials raised the alert level Tuesday for the world's largest active volcano, Hawaii's Mauna Loa, which last erupted in 1984. The U.S. Geological Survey changed the level from "normal...
Randy Gentry, an advance team member for Vice President Mike Pence, announces that Air Force II was returning to Washington, as a visit to the Granite Recovery Center was canceled in Salem, New Hampshire, Tuesday.
U.S. vice president cancels trip, sparking speculation after report of 'emergency callback'
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence abruptly canceled a trip to New Hampshire on Tuesday, sparking speculation over what was initially described as an "emergency." A representative of Pence told an a...
Central American migrants travel to Mexico City after they voluntarily asked to return to their countries, due to waiting too long for a court hearing for asylum seekers who returned to Mexico from the U.S. under a new policy established by the U.S. government, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Tuesday.
Mexico buses home 70 asylum seekers who returned from U.S.
Dozens of Central Americans who had been returned to the border city of Juarez to await the outcome of their U.S. asylum claims were being bused back to their countries Tuesday by Mexican authoriti...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar from El Paso speaks to the news media along with Rep. Joaquin Castro and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after they toured two Border patrol stations following reports of migrants kept in inadequate condtions, in Clint, Texas, Monday. | REUTERS A U.S. Border Patrol Agent walks between vehicles outside the Central Processing Center in McAllen, Texas, in June. A report released Tuesday by the Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General warns that facilities in South Texas' Rio Grande Valley, including the CPC in McAllen, face "serious overcrowding" and require "immediate attention." | AP Demonstrators stand during a 'Close the Camps' rally to demand the closure of inhumane immigrant detention centers, outside the Middle Collegiate Church in New York Tuesday. | REUTERS

, , , , , , ,