Alabama man charged with possession of 'attack squirrel'

ATHENS, ALABAMA - An Alabama man accused of feeding methamphetamine to what authorities called an “attack squirrel” is being charged with a state wildlife offense.

Court records show 35-year-old Mickey Joel Paulk is now charged with illegal possession of wildlife.

Paulk hasn’t denied having a pet squirrel, which is illegal under state law. But he has denied police allegations that he fed meth to the squirrel to make it aggressive.

Officers encountered the animal during a raid at an apartment. Paulk later told The Associated Press he had the squirrel since it was a baby and would never give it drugs.

Limestone County sheriff’s officers arrested Paulk last week following a chase in which he allegedly rammed an investigator’s vehicle. He faces illegal gun possession and other charges.

PHOTOS

An Alabama man who denied feeding methamphetamine to a so-called "attack squirrel" he considered a pet has been arrested. | AP

