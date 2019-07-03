A man uses Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller spray containing glyphosate in a garden in Bordeaux, France, in June. | REUTERS

Herbicide glyphosate under fire worldwide, gets banned by Austria

AFP-JIJI

PARIS - Glyphosate, which was totally banned by Austria’s parliament on Tuesday, is the world’s most widely used herbicide but there have been growing attempts around the world to stop its use.

The World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer found in 2015 that glyphosate is “probably carcinogenic.

U.S. agrochemical giant Monsanto’s patent expired in 2000 and glyphosate is now produced by various companies and under different names.

However, the most well-known remains Monsanto’s weedkiller Roundup, which has been on the market since 1974.

The American group has been owned since 2018 by German pharmaceuticals giant Bayer, which has said that glyphosate-based products can be used safely and that it “is not carcinogenic.

Here is a broad overview of the state of play regarding glyphosate around the world.

— Europe

Austria is the first European Union member to forbid all glyphosate use, after its parliament on Tuesday voted to approve a complete ban, as a “precautionary” measure.

Opponents of the Austrian bill consider the ban counter to law in the EU, which at the end of 2017 renewed the license for glyphosate for another five years, after two years of fierce debate.

The EU’s executive body, the European Commission, pointed to the approval of glyphosate by its two scientific agencies, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and the European Chemicals Agency, which do not classify the substance as carcinogenic.

But the independence of EFSA was questioned after media reports suggested that pages of its report were copied and pasted from analyses in a 2012 Monsanto study.

The French government promised in May 2018 that glyphosate would be banned “for its main uses” by 2021, and “for all of its uses” within five years.

In January 2019 French authorities banned the sale of Roundup Pro 360.

Restrictions on its use are also in force in the Czech Republic, Italy and the Netherlands.

— United States

Thousands of lawsuits related to the weed killer in the United States are underway against Monsanto, which has already faced three costly setbacks before Californian courts.

In May a San Francisco court ordered Monsanto to pay more than $2 billion in damages to a couple who claimed the product caused their cancer.

In August 2018 and March 2019 juries in San Francisco found Monsanto guilty for Roundup causing cancer.

However, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said in April that the herbicide is unlikely to cause cancer in humans, although it recommended measures to prevent potential ecological risks.

— Asia

The Sri Lankan government banned glyphosate imports in October 2015 following a campaign over fears that the chemical causes chronic kidney disease.

It backtracked in May 2018 but limited use to tea and rubber plantations.

In April 2019 Vietnam also banned products containing glyphosate.

— Latin America

Colombia outlawed aerial spraying of glyphosate in 2015, but President Ivan Duque in March 2019 called for the ban to be modified in order tackle record cocaine crops.

In agriculture powerhouse Brazil, the nation’s health agency concluded in February 2019 that glyphosate presented no risk for human health, after carrying out a toxicological re-evaluation.

El Salvador’s parliament voted in 2013 to ban 53 agrochemical products, including those containing glyphosate. However the ban was later lifted on the weedkiller.

