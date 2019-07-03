Dollar weakens to around ¥107.70 in Tokyo

The dollar dropped to levels around ¥107.70 in Tokyo trading Wednesday, as selling took the upper hand amid falls in U.S. interest rates in tandem with European rates.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥107.74-78, down from ¥108.26-26 at the same time Tuesday. The euro was at $1.1277-1277, down from $1.1288-1288, and at ¥121.50-51, down from ¥122.21-21.

Expectations grew for interest rate cuts by the Bank of England and the European Central Bank following BOE Gov. Mark Carney’s suggestion of an easing possibility and the nomination of “dovish” Christine Lagarde, current head of the International Monetary Fund, as next ECB president.

Speculation about an interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve was enhanced by President Donald Trump’s tweets expressing his willingness to tap two dovish nominees to the U.S. central bank board.

Anticipating the Japan-U.S. interest rate gap to shrink, investors continued to sell the dollar against the yen until midmorning, traders said.

But after the dollar breached the ¥107.60 line, the greenback attracted some buybacks, they also said.

“Investors don’t seem to have turned fully risk-averse,” a Japanese bank official said, pointing out that the New York stock market extended its winning streak to a third market day Tuesday.