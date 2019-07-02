World

Guadalajara digs out from more than meter of hail

AP

MEXICO CITY - A storm dumped more than 4 feet (more than a meter) of hail on parts of the Guadalajara area, damaging hundreds of homes and burying cars up to their windows in some places, Mexican officials said Monday.

The Jalisco state government brought in heavy machinery to clear streets and dig out businesses in the country’s second largest city. Sunday’s storm left streets looking like rivers of ice, while hail clogged drainage systems, causing flooding in some spots.

Jalisco Gov. Enrique Alfaro said via Twitter that he had never seen anything like it.

Following the early morning storm, the temperature reached a high of 81 degrees in Guadalajara.

On Monday, residents of San Miguel de Allende, a high desert community popular with U.S. tourists, awoke to several inches of hail clogging city streets. The local government posted photographs of workers shoveling hail and of buildings damaged by fallen trees.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

The Facebook logo is seenn at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, California, last year. A Facebook mail processing warehouse in Menlo Park was evacuated Monday after a bag of mail tested positive for the nerve agent sarin, but there were no reports of injuries.
Facebook site evacuated after mail tests positive for sarin
A Facebook mail processing warehouse was evacuated Monday as Silicon Valley officials work to determine what caused mail to test positive for the nerve agent sarin. Menlo Park Fire Marshal Jon J...
This artist's impression shows the first-known interstellar object to visit the solar system, 'Oumuamua, which was discovered on Oct. 19, 2017, by the Pan-STARRS 1 telescope in Hawaii, with subsequent observations from ESO's Very Large Telescope in Chile and other observatories around the world.
Scientists conclude cigar-shaped interstellar object isn't alien spaceship
After investigating the nature of a mysterious and apparently cigar-shaped object called 'Oumuamua spotted in 2017 speeding through our solar system, astronomers remain uncertain over how to classi...
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a ceremony to mark the 17th anniversary of the return to power of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez in Caracas in April 13.
Death of Venezuelan navy captain in custody draws eye of U.N. watchdog
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Venezuelan authorities Monday to quickly launch an independent investigation into the death of a navy captain who died in custody after being arres...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Cars are suspended in hail in Guadalajara, Mexico, Sunday. Officials in Mexico's second-largest city say a storm that dumped more than a meter of hail on parts of the metropolitan area damaged hundreds of homes. | JALISCO STATE CIVIL DEFENSE AGENCY / VIA AP

, , , ,