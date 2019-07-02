This still image taken from video shows Retired NYPD Detective and 9/11 responder Luis Alvarez speak during a hearing by the House Judiciary Committee as it considers permanent authorization of the Victim Compensation Fund, on Capitol Hill in Washington June 11. Alvarez, who was a leader in the fight for the Sept. 11 Victims Compensation Fund, died Saturday at age 53. Alvarez's death from cancer was announced by Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea, who tweeted that Alvarez was "an inspiration, a warrior, a friend." | US NETWORK POOL / VIA AP

Funeral scheduled for NYPD detective who fought for 9/11 fund

NEW YORK - A funeral will be held Wednesday for a former New York City police detective who was a leader in the fight for the Sept. 11 Victim Compensation Fund.

Detective Luis Alvarez appeared with former “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart last month to plead with Congress to extend the compensation fund.

Alvarez, who died Saturday of colorectal cancer, was admitted to a hospice within days of his testimony.

His funeral will be held at the Immaculate Conception Church in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens.

Alvarez spent three months in the World Trade Center rubble after the 2001 attacks.

Researchers continue to study potential links between responders’ illnesses and toxins from the cleanup.

The bill to replenish the fund that provides compensation to those responders passed a congressional committee unanimously.

This still image taken from video shows Retired NYPD Detective and 9/11 responder Luis Alvarez speak during a hearing by the House Judiciary Committee as it considers permanent authorization of the Victim Compensation Fund, on Capitol Hill in Washington June 11. Alvarez, who was a leader in the fight for the Sept. 11 Victims Compensation Fund, died Saturday at age 53. Alvarez's death from cancer was announced by Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea, who tweeted that Alvarez was "an inspiration, a warrior, a friend." | US NETWORK POOL / VIA AP NYPD Detective Luis Alvarez poses for a photo. The former New York City police detective who was a leader in the fight for the Sept. 11 Victims Compensation Fund died on Saturday. Alvarez was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2016. He blamed his illness on the three months he spent in the rubble of the World Trade Center's twin towers after the 2001 terrorist attacks. | NEW YORK POLICE DEPARTMENT / VIA AP

