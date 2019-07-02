Then-New York Public Advocate Letitia James speaks with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo at an event in New York last year. President Donald Trump lashed out at New York's governor and attorney general Monday, accusing the Democrats of going after him in a "political Witch Hunt." | AP

Trump slams New York governor, attorney general over 'political Witch Hunt'

NEW YORK - President Donald Trump has accused New York’s Democratic governor and attorney general of going after him in a “political Witch Hunt.”

In several tweets Monday, Trump accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Attorney General Letitia James of “harassing all of my New York businesses in search of anything at all they can find to make me look as bad as possible.”

He said Cuomo “uses his Attorney General as a bludgeoning tool.”

James is suing the Trump Foundation, saying it was improperly involved in the president’s political campaign and private business affairs. She is also investigating whether Trump gave misleading information to banks.

James responded on Twitter that “no one is above the law.”

Cuomo told reporters Trump is letting “his paranoia” get the better of him.

