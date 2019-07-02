Fujifilm and Bayer to jointly develop new cancer therapy

Fujifilm Corp. has said it will team up with Germany’s Bayer AG on the development of a new immune-based cancer therapy platform using induced pluripotent stem, or iPS, cells that come from someone other than the patient.

The German pharmaceutical giant will join the development by acquiring a stake in a new company set up in Philadelphia by a U.S. unit of Fujifilm and a U.S. medical venture firm, according to Monday’s announcement by Fujifilm, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fujifilm Holding Corp.

A total of some $250 million is budgeted for the project.

The new therapy platform is expected to be a cost- and time-efficient cancer treatment as the use of someone else’s iPS cells makes it unnecessary to create immune cells on a patient-by-patient basis.