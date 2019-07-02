Business / Corporate

Fujifilm and Bayer to jointly develop new cancer therapy

JIJI

Fujifilm Corp. has said it will team up with Germany’s Bayer AG on the development of a new immune-based cancer therapy platform using induced pluripotent stem, or iPS, cells that come from someone other than the patient.

The German pharmaceutical giant will join the development by acquiring a stake in a new company set up in Philadelphia by a U.S. unit of Fujifilm and a U.S. medical venture firm, according to Monday’s announcement by Fujifilm, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fujifilm Holding Corp.

A total of some $250 million is budgeted for the project.

The new therapy platform is expected to be a cost- and time-efficient cancer treatment as the use of someone else’s iPS cells makes it unnecessary to create immune cells on a patient-by-patient basis.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

The Merlion statue in Singapore
Sumitomo Life buys 25% stake in fintech startup Singapore Life
Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. has purchased a stake of about 25 percent in Singapore Life Pte. for $90 million in a drive to capitalize on the fintech startup's long-term growth. Sumitomo Life com...
A car dealer in the town of Shinhidaka, Hokkaido
New auto sales in Japan up slightly in January-June from year before
Sales of new automobile sales across the country rose 0.8 percent during the January-June period from a year earlier to 2.75 million units. The industry enjoyed the first sales growth in two yea...
Image Not Available
Export controls on South Korea worry Japanese makers of semiconductor materials
Japanese manufacturers of three kinds of semiconductor materials that will soon face export restrictions to South Korea have reacted to the news with surprise, concern and disappointment. The go...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Fujifilm Holding Corp.'s headquarters in central Tokyo | KYODO

, , , ,