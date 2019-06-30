The week ahead for July 1 to July 7

Bank of Japan to release June tankan survey. The previous quarterly survey showed business sentiment among large manufacturers worsened in March compared with three months earlier in the biggest point loss since December 2012. Economists forecast business sentiment among large manufacturers will deteriorate further in the June survey.
National Tax Agency to release average price of land facing main roads for 2019.
Japan Automobile Dealers Association to release new auto sales for June.
Japan to ban indoor smoking in schools, hospitals and public office buildings.
Japan to restart commercial whaling following three-decade hiatus. It will be resumed in nearby waters and within its exclusive economic zone but not in the Antarctic Ocean, after the country withdrew from the International Whaling Commission on Sunday. The decision drew criticism from anti-whaling nations and groups.
The Wimbledon tennis tournament will be held in the suburbs of London through July 14. No. 8 seed Kei Nishikori will appear in the men’s draw and No. 2 seed Naomi Osaka in the women’s draw.
Tuesday
Bank of Japan to release monetary base for June.
Wednesday
No major events.
Thursday
Japan Automobile Dealers Association to release new auto sales by model for June.
Official campaigning to start for House of Councilors election on July 21. The voting, which comes as the six-year terms of half of the current Upper House members end on July 28, will be held amid a recent furor over a controversial report that raised concerns about the reliability of the country’s public pension system. Another focus will be on the decision by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to raise the consumption tax in October. The prime minister is going ahead with the plan amid signs that the economy is slowing.
Official campaigning to start for Gunma gubernatorial election on July 21.
Friday
Cabinet Office to release preliminary composite indexes of economic indicators for May. The coincident index reflecting the current state of the economy rose in April but the improvement was not enough to change the government’s assessment that the economy is “worsening.” Economists expect that the government will revise upward its economic view after industrial output rose 2.3 percent in May.
Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release average household spending data for May.
The World Heritage Committee of UNESCO to review new registrations through July 7 in Azerbaijan. Two ancient tumulus clusters in western Japan, including the country’s largest keyhole-shaped mausoleum, are expected to be officially approved.
Saturday
Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko to return from trip to Poland, Finland.