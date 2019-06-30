Heavy rainfall affected Uto, Kumamoto Prefecture, on Sunday. | ?¯

Heavy rain forecast to affect wide areas of Japan in coming days

Kyodo

The Meteorological Agency on Sunday forecast heavy rainfall in the coming days across wide areas of Japan, warning of mudslides and floods as a seasonal rain front sits over the archipelago.

An evacuation advisory was issued in Kumamoto Prefecture with rainfall of around 60 millimeters per hour recorded in part of the prefecture.

The agency said precipitation of up to 250 mm is expected in the northern part of Kyushu, 200 mm in the southern part and in Shikoku, and 150 mm in the Kinki region in the 24 hours through 6 p.m. Monday.

Some areas in eastern and western Japan may see thunderstorms through Wednesday, the agency said, calling for caution as the conditions may trigger floods and landslides.

Warm, moist air drawn in by low-pressure systems could lead to extended periods of torrential rain and strong wind gusts in some areas, it said.

