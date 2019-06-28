Asia Pacific / Crime & Legal

Malaysia proposes decriminalizing possession of small amounts of drugs

AFP-JIJI

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia has proposed removing criminal penalties for possession and use of drugs in small amounts, a move medical groups said will help addicts break a “cycle of imprisonment and poverty.”

The Southeast Asian country currently has tough anti-drugs laws — those caught with relatively small quantities of cannabis, heroin and cocaine may be charged with drug-trafficking and face the death penalty.

If narcotics are decriminalized, it would be a rare step in a region where many governments hand down harsh punishments for drug-related crimes.

Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad announced the government was set to introduce the “significant game-changer policy” of decriminalizing drugs.

The move is a crucial step “towards achieving a rational drug policy that puts science and public health before punishment and incarceration,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

“An addict shall be treated as a patient (not as a criminal), whose addiction is a disease we would like to cure.”

He insisted it did not mean that Malaysia was seeking to legalize drugs, and trafficking will remain a crime.

The policy is in the early stages and the minister did not give further details.

The announcement was welcomed by dozens of NGOs and medical groups, including the Malaysian Medical Association and the Academy of Medicine Malaysia, who backed the “public health approach” to drug use.

“Criminalization makes many drug users afraid to ask for medical help for fear of punishment and a criminal record,” they said in a joint statement, adding the current policy “creates a cycle of imprisonment and poverty” for addicts.

Earlier this week, Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said that most of the 70,000 prisoners in Malaysia were drug addicts.

It remains to be seen whether the government, a reformist alliance that took power last year, can push through such a controversial change in a country where many are staunchly against drugs.

The government announced with great fanfare last year that would it abolish capital punishment entirely. But after a backlash, authorities dropped that plan and now say only the mandatory death penalty will be axed.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Kim Chil-doo (left) and another model talk at a practice session in Seoul on June 12.
Model senior citizens: Older South Koreans take to the catwalk and YouTube
Boasting a beard and gray wavy hair, 65-year-old Kim Chil-doo glared into the wall, poised and confident, as he practiced his runway walk among young, pin-thin models at an academy in Seoul this...
South Korea's conservative Liberty Korea Party leader Hwang Kyo-ahn (center) poses with supporters during the party's Woman Festa event in Seoul on Wednesday.
South Koreans criticize bottom-wiggling stunt to promote women's rights
An event to promote women's rights in South Korea featuring female opposition party supporters pulling down their shorts has drawn widespread criticism, with many saying the stunt revealed a patria...
Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong leads a marche towards the Central Government Office during a rally against a controversial extradition bill in Hong Kong on Thursday.
Fresh protests rock Hong Kong as activists seek a voice at G20 Osaka summit
Hong Kong was plunged into chaos again on Thursday as protesters rallied outside the justice secretary's offices, blocking roads and forcing workers to leave in the latest unrest to rock the city o...

, ,