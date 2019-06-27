A first responder searches an ambulance for survivors while another lies wounded after an airstrike by Syrian government forces hit the town of Maaret al-Numan in Idlib province, Syria, June 20. Two members of the opposition's Syrian Civil Defense were killed and four were wounded Wednesday when an airstrike struck their ambulance in northwestern Syria as violence claimed more lives in the last major rebel stronghold in the country, the Civil Defense and opposition activists said. | SYRIAN CIVIL DEFENSE WHITE HELMETS / VIA AP

World

Rescuers among nine killed in Russian, regime airstrikes on Idlib: monitor

AFP-JIJI

BEIRUT - Two rescuers were among nine civilians killed in Russian and regime airstrikes Wednesday on violence-plagued northwest Syria, a war monitor said, in the latest attack against relief workers in the region.

The two civil defense workers, known as the White Helmets, were killed after Russian airstrikes hit their ambulance in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in Idlib province, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The rescue group said a “double-tap attack” by Russian warplanes had “targeted” rescue workers repeatedly as they were evacuating injured civilians from the town.

Five other volunteers were also wounded, the group said.

The latest attack came nearly one week after regime airstrikes on an ambulance in the town of Maaret al-Numan killed three rescue workers.

“The world continues to fail to protect us and other humanitarian workers,” the group said in a statement on social media.

Seven other civilians were killed Wednesday in a series of regime airstrikes on several parts of the Idlib region, which is home to around 3 million people, the Britain-based war monitor said.

One more civilian succumbed to wounds sustained days ago during regime airstrikes on Khan Sheikhoun, it said.

In the north of nearby Hama province, jihadist rocket fire killed one girl on Wednesday, state news agency SANA said.

Idlib and parts of neighboring Hama, Aleppo and Latakia provinces were supposed to be protected by a buffer zone under an September agreement between Russia and Turkey.

But the region has come under increased bombardment by the regime and its Russian ally since former al-Qaida affiliate Hayat Tahrir al-Sham seized most of the province at the start of the year.

Violence spiked in April, leaving more than 470 civilians dead, according to the Observatory.

The flare-up has also displaced 330,000 others, according to the United Nations, sparking fears of one of the worst humanitarian disasters in Syria’s eight-year conflict.

The conflict in Syria has killed more than 370,000 people and displaced millions since it erupted in 2011 with the brutal repression of protests against President Bashar Assad.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Henry Kerner, special counsel in the Office of Special Counsel, is sworn in next to the empty seat of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway at a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing titled, "Violations of the Hatch Act Under the Trump Administration," at which Conway failed to appear on Capitol Hill in Washington Wednesday.
House oversight panel backs subpoena for White House counselor Kellyanne Conway after no-show
The House Oversight Committee on Wednesday approved a subpoena to force White House counselor Kellyanne Conway to appear before the panel as it looks into allegations that she repeatedly violated a...
Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak smiles during a lecture at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in 2016. Barak announced Wednesday that he is returning to politics and is forming a new party that will aim to unseat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in upcoming elections.
Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak stages return to 'topple Netanyahu'
Israel's former Prime Minister Ehud Barak announced Wednesday that he is returning to politics and forming a new party that will aim to unseat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in upcoming election...
The bodies of Salvadoran migrant Oscar Martinez Ramirez and his daughter, who drowned while trying to cross the Rio Grande on their way to the U.S., are seen Monday in Matamoros, state of Tamaulipas, Mexico.
Photos of drowned migrant father and daughter spark global anguish
From the Vatican to the U.S. Congress, expressions of anguish, empathy and outrage poured out Wednesday over the photos of a migrant father and young daughter who drowned while trying to cross the ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A first responder searches an ambulance for survivors while another lies wounded after an airstrike by Syrian government forces hit the town of Maaret al-Numan in Idlib province, Syria, June 20. Two members of the opposition's Syrian Civil Defense were killed and four were wounded Wednesday when an airstrike struck their ambulance in northwestern Syria as violence claimed more lives in the last major rebel stronghold in the country, the Civil Defense and opposition activists said. | SYRIAN CIVIL DEFENSE WHITE HELMETS / VIA AP

, , , , , ,