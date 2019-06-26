A bus takes immigrants from the U.S. Border Patrol Station in Clint, Texas, Friday. The Customs and Border Protection agency's acting head, John Sanders, is resigning amid continuing public fury over the agency's treatment of detained migrant kids. Officials said more than 100 children have been returned to the troubled Clint facility, where lawyers recently said hundreds of minor detainees had been housed for weeks without access to showers, clean clothing, or sufficient food. | AFP-JIJI

World / Social Issues

U.S. border agency acting head to leave July 5 amid child detentions outcry

Reuters

WASHINGTON - The acting commissioner of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency, John Sanders, is resigning and will leave his post on July 5, the agency said on Tuesday, a move that coincides with an outcry over the treatment of detained migrant children.

The relocation of 250 migrant children www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-immigration-children/u-s-relocates-hundreds-of-migrant-children-from-overcrowded-border-station-idUSKCN1TQ062 from an overcrowded Texas border patrol station, where they were held for weeks in squalid conditions without adequate food and water, has stepped up criticism from immigration activists and Democrats of Republican President Donald Trump’s hard-line immigration policies.

The New York Times first reported that Sanders was resigning. Sanders has led the agency since April, when Trump reshuffled the management of U.S. immigration agencies under the Department of Homeland Security.

Before taking over CBP, he was the agency’s chief operating officer and had also been the Transportation Security Administration’s chief technology officer.

Dealing with a surge of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border has been a priority for Trump but the president has proven unable to push most of his goals through Congress.

On Tuesday, U.S. House Democrats said they plan to approve $4.5 billion in emergency funding www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-immigration-aid/house-democrats-rush-to-pass-border-aid-bill-before-july-4-trump-vows-veto-idUSKCN1TQ1WR to address the crisis caused by the migrant surge, but the measure has drawn a veto threat from Trump.

“This week we have to solve the humanitarian crisis,” House of Representatives Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries told reporters, predicting that the funding package would pass the House with a “strong Democratic vote.”

But lawmakers were also rushing to add language before the vote to mandate better health and nutrition standards at border facilities.

The changes were being made after some liberal Democrats expressed alarm that not enough was being done to improve conditions at the border, where the number of migrants apprehended surged in May to the highest level since 2006.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

An Iranian woman walks past a mural painting depicting the late founder of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini (right) and Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran on Tuesday. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said new U.S. sanctions against senior Iranian officials including top diplomat Mohammad Javad Zarif showed Washington is "lying" about an offer to negotiate.
Iran vows to ditch more nuclear curbs in war of words with U.S.
Iran said Tuesday it will further free itself from the 2015 nuclear deal in defiance of new American sanctions as U.S. President Donald Trump warned the Islamic republic of "overwhelming" retaliati...
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attends a meeting with ministers broadcast live on TV in Tehran on Tuesday.
Iran says 'idiotic' new U.S. sanctions shut doors of diplomacy amid White House 'mental retardation'
Iran warned Tuesday that new U.S. sanctions targeting its supreme leader and other top officials meant "closing the doors of diplomacy" between Tehran and Washington amid heightened tensions, even ...
Boris Johnson, a leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Party, visits a tea shop in Oxshott, Surrey, Britain, Tuesday.
Boris Johnson fails to answer questions on private quarrel, challenges rival on Brexit
Boris Johnson failed to shut down questions about his private life Tuesday as a round of media appearances served only to bog him down further in questions about character and trust. Johnson, wh...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A bus takes immigrants from the U.S. Border Patrol Station in Clint, Texas, Friday. The Customs and Border Protection agency's acting head, John Sanders, is resigning amid continuing public fury over the agency's treatment of detained migrant kids. Officials said more than 100 children have been returned to the troubled Clint facility, where lawyers recently said hundreds of minor detainees had been housed for weeks without access to showers, clean clothing, or sufficient food. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , ,