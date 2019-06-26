Military police wearing the insignia of the new National Guard run to detain Guatemalan migrants to keep them from crossing the Rio Grande from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, to El Paso, Texas, Monday. | AP

World / Social Issues

President says Mexico will not hold migrants at U.S. border, vows to probe detention

AFP-JIJI

MEXICO CITY - Mexico’s president said Tuesday the 15,000 troops his government has deployed to the U.S. border do not have orders to stop migrants from crossing, and vowed to investigate a controversial detention last week.

“No such order has been issued, and we are going to review that case, so that it doesn’t happen again, because that’s not our job,” President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told a press conference.

He made the comment after an AFP journalist’s images of heavily armed National Guardsmen forcibly detaining two women and a young girl at the edge of the Rio Grande river triggered backlash in Mexico, whose government faces pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump to slow a surge of Central American migrants.

The statement contradicts what Lopez Obrador’s own defense minister said Monday in a joint press conference with the president.

Asked whether the National Guardsmen and army troops recently deployed to Mexico’s northern border were detaining migrants to prevent them from crossing, Defense Minister Luis Cresencio Sandoval replied: “Yes.”

“Given that (undocumented) migration is not a crime but rather an administrative violation, we simply detain them and turn them over” to immigration authorities, Sandoval added.

However, Lopez Obrador insisted Mexican forces were not there to detain migrants who try to cross the border.

“Those are not the instructions they have. They are not there to do that job. That is the work of the migration authorities, not the army,” he said.

“We are going to deal with this matter so that no abuses are committed.”

However, he added: “We have to avoid a confrontation with the government of the United States.”

Lopez Obrador, an anti-establishment leftist who came to office in December vowing to protect migrants’ rights, has been pushed into a more hard-line stance by Trump, who threatened last month to impose tariffs on all Mexican goods if the government did not do more to slow migration.

After a week of tense negotiations in Washington, the two sides announced a deal on June 7 in which Mexico agreed to reinforce its southern border with 6,000 National Guardsmen and expand its policy of taking back migrants while the U.S. processes their asylum claims.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A girl works on a drawing next to an unused viewing scope as a smoky haze obscures the Space Needle and downtown Seattle behind last August. Tens of millions of people in the Western U.S. face a growing health risk due to wildfires as more intense and frequent blazes churn out greater volumes of lung-damaging smoke, according to research scientists at NASA and several major universities.
Health impact from smoke rises with more intense U.S. wildfires amid climate change
Climate change in the Western U.S. means more intense and frequent wildfires churning out waves of smoke that scientists say will sweep across the continent to affect tens of millions of people and...
A girl cools off in the fountain of the Trocadero in Paris Tuesday. Authorities warned that temperatures could top 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in some parts of Europe over the coming days, the effect of hot air moving northward from Africa.
Parched tourists seek gelato and shade in sweltering Paris and Rome
Tourists in Rome and Paris scaled back their sightseeing in sweltering temperatures on Tuesday, dousing themselves at fountains and cooling down with ice cream as a heatwave continued in continenta...
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with advisers about fentanyl in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington Tuesday.
Trump loses bid to halt Democratic lawsuit over foreign payments
A federal judge on Tuesday refused to put on hold a lawsuit by about 200 Democratic lawmakers accusing President Donald Trump of violating an anti-corruption provision of the U.S. Constitution with...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Military police wearing the insignia of the new National Guard run to detain Guatemalan migrants to keep them from crossing the Rio Grande from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, to El Paso, Texas, Monday. | AP

, , , , , , ,